Corsicana's "Meet the Tigers Night" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 13) at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, There will be $1 hot dogs at the event.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the Tigers.
Season tickets for the Corsicana Tigers' home football games are on sale online (cisd.org/Athletics) and at the Tigers athletic office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reserved tickets are $40 per seat and $20 for parking.
The Tigers play a 10-game schedule, including five home games at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. District games begin Sept. 17 at home against Royse City.
Tigers Schedule
Aug. 12: Scrimmage at Dallas Carter, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: Scrimmage vs. Crowley at CNBT Stadium, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Aug. 27: At The Colony, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Frisco Lebanon Trail, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Whitehouse, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sept, 17: Royse City, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *
Sept. 24: At Forney, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 1: OPEN
Oct. 8: At Greenville, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 15: Sulphur Springs, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 21: At North Forney, (Thursday), 7 p.m. *
Oct. 29: Crandall, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. * (Homecoming)
Nov. 5: At Ennis, 7:30 p.m. *
* denotes District 8-5A game
