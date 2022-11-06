FROST – During most of its late 20th century run on ABC-TV, Jim McKay introduced World Wide of Sports, “Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sports... the thrill of victory... and the agony of defeat,” while Slovenian ski jumper Vinko Bogataj crashed off the course. Similarly, the Frost Polar Bears tasted victory but felt the agony of defeat in their loss to the Meridian Yellow Jackets 29-28 Friday night in their final game of the season.
The Polar Bears (2-8, 1-5), down 29-22 needing a touchdown and a two-point PAT to win, began a fourth quarter drive with 5:29 to go in the game and 79-yards away from the endzone.
On fourth down and four at their own 37, running back Gabriel Martinez bolted up the middle behind a block from center Wesley Christensen to get five yards. Later, on third and one from midfield, quarterback Edwin Alvarado slid behind a push from his offensive line for three yards.
After a 14-yard sweep by Martinez, three plays later the Bears faced third down and six from the Meridian 27-yard line. Alvarado rolled right and hit receiver Cole Watson streaking down the right sideline on a go pattern for a touchdown.
With just twenty-one seconds to play, the Bears opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. Alvarado took the snap from under center and dove behind Christensen and right guard Tanner Patrick into the endzone.
The apparent Frost lead and celebration soon evaporated. A flag was thrown for blocking in the back. Polar Bears fans were livid as a 10-yard mark-off ensued.
The Bears went for two and the win again. As Polar Bears fans yelled encouragement, Alvarado rolled right and zipped a pass into the end zone for Watson. With outstretched fingers Meridian’s Jesse Scott broke up the pass and Frost was just that close to winning its final game of the year.
The Polar Bears took the initial lead in the first quarter. Following Meridian’s first possession, a high snap sailed the ball over their punter’s head. Frost’s Kevin Lord recovered at the Yellow Jacket 21-yard line. Martinez then swept around right end, broke a tackle, juked an enclosing Yellow Jacket, and ripped off down the sideline for a 26-yard touchdown. A Mario Porter PAT run gave Frost an 8-0 lead.
Meridian took advantage of a Frost turnover in the second quarter. After recovering a muffed punt return, Meridian (1-9, 1-5) scored five plays later on a 9-yard touchdown run by Dustan Bowers. A failed PAT pass kept Frost in the lead 8-6.
With 6:43 left in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets fired across the line looking to block Frost’s punt attempt. Polar Bear Mario Porter was unable to kick and was sacked for a 14-yard loss. That set up Meridian offensively at the Frost 41-yard line. Three plays later, Bowers swept around left end for a 33-yard touchdown run and followed it with a PAT run to give Meridian a 14-8 lead.
On the next Frost possession, the Bears fumbled on a running play at their own 29-yard line. Meridian recovered. Four plays later, they scored again. Brady Taylor ran into the endzone from 12 yards out. With a Garrett Pope PAT kick, Meridian extended their lead to 21-8.
With 2:38 to go in the third quarter, the Polar Bears gained a 10-yard kickoff return from Watson. The Bears then began a drive at their own 31-yard line. Alvarado plowed forward for five yards on a quarterback keeper. On second and five, Alvarado found receiver Brady Martin making an inside curl far down field. Martin, who astonished the crowd with a one-hand grab in the second quarter, out jumped his defender and snagged the pass for a 31-yard gain.
On the next play, H-Back Jacen Stanford burst through the line and rambled 33 yards for a touchdown. A Cooper Curl PAT run pulled the Bears with five, 21-16.
As the fourth quarter began, Yellow Jacket quarterback Brayden Wehmeyer hit Jesse Scott. Scott was surrounded near the left sideline by Frost defensive backs JC Woods, Case Watson, and Fabian Abundis. Defensive end Conner Hammonds joined the gang tackle and knocked the ball loose. Linebacker Gabriel Martinez pounced. He picked the ball off the grass and raced 33 yards for a touchdown. A PAT run failed, but Frost regained the lead 22-21.
As the fourth quarter wore away, both teams were forced to punt on offensive possessions. With under 8 minutes to play, Meridian gained field advantage. They took a punt and started an offensive possession at the Frost 37-yard line. Eight plays later, Wehmeyer hit a receiver for 29-yards on post pattern to retake the lead. A Bowlers PAT run pushed the Meridian lead to 29-21.
The game was rescheduled to a Saturday morning kickoff at 10 am due to severe thunderstorms forecasted Friday evening.
Brady Taylor led the Yellow Jackets with 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Braydon Wehmeyer completed 10 of 17 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Polar Bears rushing attack was led by Stanford with 100 yards on nine carries. Alvarado had 13 carries for 51 yards, and Martinez gained 65 yards on 12 carries. Alvarado completed five of twelve passes for 126 yards. Two of those passes went to Brady Martin for 64 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.