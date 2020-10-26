MILDRED -- Whatever you do, don't count Mildred out.
The Eagles are counting on going to the playoffs.
Despite everything that's happened this season, the coaches and kids at Mildred know what's important, and they know the only thing that's really important is what they believe.
"It's all about who's in the room," said Mildred quarterback Daniel Ayers, who believes the room is full of Eagles who are ready to take on the world.
"Everyone here believes we can win the last two games and get to the playoffs. We believe in each other."
That's what it will take to get to the postseason -- back-to-back victories to close out a roller coaster season that was full of some twists and turns no one could have seen coming.
But the Mildred kids lead the league in bonding, and that's why no one is hanging their head at Mildred, and no one is pointing fingers or making excuses.
They just have to make some plays in two games against Edgewood this Friday and against Scurry-Rosser in the season finale on Nov. 6. The Eagles will be at home this week and on the road with a Mildred following next week.
The Eagles are coming off a bye week that coach Duke Dalton said they needed.
"Man, we needed it. We were beat up pretty bad," he said. "But I feel good about our team going into the last two games. We're going to get there. We're peaking at the right time."
That was evident in Mildred's last game, a 52-42 loss to Rice, which was unbeaten in district play until the Bulldogs lost last week.
The 42 points is the most Mildred has scored in a game this season, and it proved a point for the Eagles. Their offense can roll without Bishop Harris, an all-state running back who led the Golden Circle in rushing as a junior with 2,100 yards. Harris is now playing at Corsicana.
No one saw that move coming, but Dalton and his kids have simply grown closer and are more determined than ever to win. The loss of Harris is only part of Mildred's season of hurdles. The Eagles have played with a small roster all year, but Dalton has done a tremendous job coaching this season, on and off the field.
The new offense features Ayers, who has thrown for 1,018 yards this season, as its leading rusher. he had a strong game against Rice and has run for 449 yards this season.
"We lost that all-state and went out and played a great game against Rice. Both teams really played well and played hard. That was a hard-hitting game. Daniel proved he could run the ball. I knew he could throw the football but he can do a lot more than that. Now that he has had a chance to run he's proven he can run the football.
"We are adapting to our (new) system and we've got two weeks to go out and play hard," Dalton said. "I told the kids I think we're peaking at the right time, and everyone here believes we're going to get to the playoffs."
Cody Hayes, who is a star on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back, is having a big year (24 receptions for 354 yards) and Sammy Bustos, another two-way star at Mildred who has 23 receptions for 347 yards, has had plenty of big moments. Dalton has moved Micah Owen and Ian Stewart into bigger roles as ball carriers, and Stewart has 249 yards in kickoff returns.
Two-way lineman Logan Hancock has had a big year and freshman linebacker Austin Wing, who leads Mildred in interceptions, has emerged as a force.
"We're mixing it up on defense and our special teams are playing better right now," Dalton said. "We're getting better and we control our own destiny. We need to win the last two games."
"We've got a playoff mentality right now," Hayes said. "We know we have to win the next two weeks, but we know we can do it.
"I don't think these games are different from any game," he said. "We know we can win. The coaches have set us up and prepared us, and Daniel is playing great right now.
"Just the way we've overcome the adversity this year and the way we've stayed together trough everything," he said. "We believe in each other and we listen to our coaches."
That's a strong formula for winning -- anywhere at any time. At Mildred, they feel it's their time.
"We sat down and talked to each other about what we needed to do as a team to win," Hayes said. "It's a family thing. We're playing for each other, and everyone knows everybody's got your back.
"We're pretty close," he said. "We're playing knowing we've got each other, we're playing in each other's back pocket."
Ayers took the idea another step.
"It's a brotherhood," he said. "The adversity we've had to face this season has brought us a lot closer. We know what we have to do to make the playoffs. If we make the playoffs it will mean everything to me and everything to this team."
