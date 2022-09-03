MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagle topped the Cayuga Wildcats 25-6 in a hard-fought game Friday night in Mildred with the Eagle defense clamping down the Wildcats for most of the game.
Mildred's secondary led the way with two interceptions, including one by Austin Wing that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown.
Cayuga seems to always play the Eagles tough and this entry to the old, Highway 287 rivalry was no exception.
The defenses came to play for both teams as neither team was able to do anything until late in the first quarter when Gabe Irvine found a seam and out-ran the Wildcat defenders 77 yards for the touchdown. The teams traded punts before Wing intercepted a Gunner Douglas pass, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats then embarked on an eight-play drive capped by a Douglas two-yard rushing touchdown in the closing minutes of the half.
The third quarter saw the Wildcats force the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs on their opening drive. The Wildcats then drove into Eagle territory until Ashton Moore intercepted a Douglas pass giving the ball back to the Eagles.
Ethan Frye moved the Eagles back into Wildcat territory on a 29-yard run. Mildred QB Jake Callahan followed Frye with a 27-yard run, moving the Eagles into the red zone. A Wildcat defender then intercepted a Callahan pass only to have it negated by a roughing the passer call. Callahan then found Ashton Moore on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagle defense clamped down forcing the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs again. The Eagles then sealed the game with a nine-play drive, capped by a 22-yard Irvine touchdown run.
The Wildcats turned the ball over again on downs and the Eagles ran out the clock with Michael York rushing the ball 27 yards to the Wildcat two-yard line in the waning seconds with the Eagles electing to run out the clock.
Overall, it was a hard fought game. The Eagles knew the Wildcats would be a physical, tough team, with a run first attack that would challenge the Eagles on both sides of the ball.
Mildred was led on the ground by Ethan Frye, who had 19 carries for 118 yards. Callahan rushed three times for 26 yards and Irvine rushed six times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Frye rushed the ball three times for 46 yards. Michael York carried the ball twice for 30 yards.
The Eagles outrushed the Wildcats 322-187.
Callahan completed seven passes on nine attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Frye caught two passes for 24 yards. Payton Durham caught one pass for 27 yards. Moore caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown and Wing caught two passes for 11 yards.
When speaking with Mildred coach Jeff Callahan after the game about the second-half adjustments, he said, "That is two weeks in a row that we made a few adjustments at halftime and clamped down. Hats off to coach Owens for calling the adjustment.
"I am most happy that it is two weeks in a row that our kids had a chance to quit and didn't. They could have put their heads down when things didn't go their way, but they didn't," he said. "They kept plugging away, kept playing and it has made a big difference for us this year."
The Eagles are 2-0, winning twice with different game plans.
"This was a different game this week," coach Callahan said. "Last week, it was all finesse against Dallas Life, wanting to spread the field with five wide receivers, but this week, Cayuga keeps everything in between the tackles wanting to run three yards in a cloud of dust. Our defense stepped up and our offense is getting better every week. We aren't making the same mistakes and always improving."
The Eagles move on to face the Kerens Bobcats in Kerens while Cayuga travels to Colmesneil.
