MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles took the lead early and played lockdown defense to beat the Kerens Bobcats 20-7 Friday night in Mildred. The Eagle defense pitched a shutout with the lone Bobcat score coming on a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Mildred started the game with the ball embarking on a nine-play drive, culminating with a 7-yard touchdown run by Jake Callahan.
On Keren's first drive, Andrew Smith sacked Bobcat quarterback Brayden May on third down forcing the punt. On the punt, the Eagles roughed the punter giving the Bobcats new life. The Eagles forced a three and out, but the Bobcats elected to go for a fake punt that was sniffed out by the Eagles giving the Eagles the ball in Bobcat territory.
The Eagles quickly marched down the field with Callahan hooking up with Cody Hayes twice for gains of 12 and 13 yards setting up an 11-yard touchdown run by Ethan Frye.
The Eagles forced another Bobcat punt, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. The Eagles clamped down on the Bobcats again with Justin Ovalle and Andrew Smith combining to sack Brayden May on second down. The Bobcats punted again forcing the Eagles to start the drive at their 21-yard line.
Callahan hooked up with Austin Wing for a 45-yard pass to move into Bobcat territory. Callahan then found Nick Carrizales and Wing for passes of 12 and 13 yards putting the Eagles at the Bobcat 11-yard line. Frye pushed the ball down to the 3-yard line, but the Bobcat defense stiffened and forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs.
The Eagle defense again came up big on third down when May hooked up with Adrian Solis on what looked like a promising gain before an Eagle defender stripped the ball from Solis with Andrew Smith recovered the fumble. On the Eagles' first play, Callahan found Hayes for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Bobcats' next drive looked promising when May found Aaron Spence for an 8-yard reception. The Eagles then forced the Bobcats back, ultimately forcing a turnover on downs.
The Eagles started the ensuing drive in Bobcat territory. Hayes ran for a gain of five yards then Callahan found Hayes for a gain of nine for the first down. The Eagle offense looked like it would falter again after three pass incompletions, but Callahan found Wing for an 11-yard pickup to keep the drive alive. With the clock winding down and the Eagles on the Bobcat 21, Hayes took the ball, looking like he was going to score, but the Bobcats knocked him down on the 2-yard line as time expired in the first half.
Kerens took the ball first in the second half. The Eagle defense came out firing again when Micah Owen sacked May for a 9-yard loss. The Bobcats were able to pick up some of the yardage back on a 7-yard May run, but it was not enough as the Eagles forced the Bobcats to again punt.
The Eagles took over on their 22-yard line and looked good as Frye went on a tear of runs for 18 yards, 17 yards, and 7 yards. Callahan hit Wing again for a gain of 19 yards pushing the ball to the Bobcat 15. Two plays later, Bobcat Ryan Priddy intercepted a Callahan pass giving the Bobcats back the ball on the 14-yard line.
The Bobcats picked up four yards on a May rush before Eagle defenders Justin Ovalle and Michael York sacked May again forcing a Bobcat punt.
The Eagles took over at midfield but were unable to gain traction and punted the ball after going three and out. The Bobcats took over on their 30-yard line. A false start pushed them back to the 25-yard line before May hit Musiq Gunnell for a 48-yard gain. Mykel Lattimore then went off for a 15-yard gain pushing the ball to the Eagle 13.
May was then tackled for a loss. May hit Gunnell for a 4-yard pickup to the Eagle 12. The Bobcats then had an incomplete pass and the Eagles swarmed Lattimore on fourth down giving the Eagles back the ball on their 12-yard line.
The Eagles pushed the ball out to the 40 before a false start and an incomplete pass forced the Eagles to punt. The Bobcats roughed the Eagle punter, Jordyn Jones, giving the Eagles the ball back. Two plays later, Callahan found Tanner Shaw for what looked like a good gain before a Bobcat defender stripped the ball from Shaw with Jaylon Harris recovering the fumble giving the Bobcats back the ball.
The subsequent Bobcat drive started promising as Lattimore rushed for a 13-yard gain. On the next play, however, Eagle defender Ashton Moore picked off the May pass giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagle drive started well as Callahan found Nick Carrizales for gains of 12 yards and 10 yards and hooked up with Wing for a pickup of 17 yards. The Bobcats then clamped down forcing the Eagles to punt. Bobcat Jaylon Harris caught the ball at the 6-yard line and raced by the Eagles returning the ball 84 yards for the sole Bobcat touchdown.
After the kickoff, the Eagles started again strong with Frye rushes of 10 and 15 yards. Callahan found Carrizales for an 11 yard gain and Wing for a 7 yard gain. The Eagles moved into the red zone with an Frye 7-yard run. The Bobcats held firm keeping the Eagles out of the end zone as time expired.
This was a hard-fought game by both teams. The Eagle defense played outstanding throughout the game while the Bobcat defense was played bend but don’t break defense in the second half keeping the Eagles out of the end zone even on drives deep into their territory.
Speaking with Coach Dalton after the game he said, "We played good in the first half. We have to learn how to put two halves back to back. Our defense played great. Coach Callahan has them playing hard and fast and I couldn't be happier with them.
"Coach Callahan has come in and changed the mindset of those guys. We passed blocked much better but didn't run block very well, but Kerens had something to do with that. We played a much cleaner game and the organization was much better. Overall we cleaned up a lot of things, but we still have room to improve and get better. "
The Eagle defense forced two turnovers giving them a total of eight turnovers in the past two games. Andrew Smith turned in another outstanding game for the Eagle defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Callahan paced the Eagles with 22 completions for 256 yards passing for a touchdown and an interception. Callahan also ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
Frye had 27 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown. Hayes rushed for 23 yards on four carries while catching seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Wing had eight receptions for 122 yards. Carrizales caught six passes for 59 yards.
May had six completions for 84 yards and an interception while rushing 12 times for 23 yards. Lattimore rushed four times for 32 yards. AJ Stevens had one carry for three yards. Nehemiah Massey rushed once for four yards.
Gunnell paced the Bobcats with four catches for 61 yards. Aaron Spence caught one pass for seven yards. Jaylon Harris caught one pass for 16 yards. Harris also had the 94-yard punt return for the loan Bobcat score.
The Eagles had a total of 461 yards to 146 yards gained by the Bobcats.
The Eagles will host Italy next week while Kerens hosts Rice.
