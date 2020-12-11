Mildred's Eagles landed several players on the District 7-3A DII all-district football team, including Sammy Bustos, who was named the district's Punter of the Year.
Bustos, who played several positions and was one of the most versatile players in district, led the Eagles, who had three players named to four spots on the all-district first-team, and four players earn second-team honors.
Cody Hayes, a junior who is one of the most talented wide receivers in the Golden Circle was named to the the first-team as a wide receiver and also as a defensive back.
He led Mildred in receiving with 34 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns, and he made 54 tackles on defense.
Logan Hancock, a senior who anchored both sides of the line for the Eagles, was named to the first-team as a defensive end. Hancock led Mildred in sacks and fumble recoveries.
Freshman Austin Wing made the first-team at linebacker after having a breakout season in his year at Mildred.
The Eagles landed four players on the second team. Senior quarterback Daniel Ayers, who was a leader on and off the field for Mildred, was named to the second-team along with sophomores Breylon Vanibuls and Ian Stewart, and junior Micah Owen.
The upcoming group of returning all-district players such as Hayes, Wing, Vanibuls, Stewart and Owen should give the Eagles a strong nucleus for next season.
