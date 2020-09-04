MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagle defense played outstanding, pitching a shutout in the second half as the Eagles defeated the Cayuga Wildcats 18-16 Friday night in Mildred. Senior Bishop Harris scored all three touchdowns for the Eagles while quarterback Daniel Ayers had a good night running and passing the ball, but the story of the night was the Eagle defense.
Mildred was set to open the ballgame, but Cayuga caught the kickoff giving Cayuga the ball on the Eagle 46 yard line. The Eagle defense pushed the Wildcats back forcing them to punt. The Eagles took over on their own 15 yard line. After a modest gain of 4 yards on the opening play, Bishop Harris opened the throttle and outran the defense for an 81 yard touchdown.
On Cayuga’s subsequent possession, they drove into Eagle territory where the forced a fumble, recovered by Wes Ewing. Neither the Eagles, nor Wildcats were able to get things going and traded punts to end the 1st quarter.
The 2nd quarter opened with the Wildcats moving the ball down the field with Logan Vaughan hitting Austin Jenkins for a 38 yard pass. Two plays later, Vaughan found Matthew Pendley in the endzone. Pendley made an outstanding catch with an Eagle defender tipping the ball.
The Eagles quickly answered back with a 6 play, 58 yard drive. Harris opened the drive with a 13 yard run, followed by Ayers running for 28 yards. After a penalty, Ayers hit Sammy Bustos for a 25 yard pass taking the ball down to the 2 yard line from where Bishop Harris punched it in on the next play.
The Wildcats came roaring back with a 9 play, 72 yard drive. The play of the drive was a 52 yard reception where an Eagle defender tipped the ball away from one receiver into the hands of Wildcat receiver Ayden Stovall. The pass set up a 2 yard Austin Jenkins touchdown run four plays later. The Eagle followed up by driving deep into Wildcat territory only to see the Wildcats strip the ball from an Eagle with Daniel Torres recovering in the waning seconds of the half.
The Eagle defense was the story of the second half forcing the Wildcats to either punt or turn the ball over on downs on every drive and giving up a total of 62 yard in the second half of which 36 came on the Wildcats final drive. Cody Hayes, Austin Wing, Jordyn Jones, Tyrone Williams were only some of the Eagles that made big tackles or stops in the second half. It was really a group effort and the entire defense played their heart out in the second half.
The Eagles scored on their opening drive in the second half on a 38 yard Bishop Harris touchdown run, putting the Eagles ahead by two points.
The Eagle defense shut down the Wildcats through the 3rd quarter and most of the 4th. The Wildcats finally threatened again in the waning minutes of the game when the Wildcats drove deep into Eagle territory. Kristian Roberts took the handoff on the Wildcat 34 yard line, rushing 26 yards into Eagle territory. Logan Vaughan found an opening on the next play rushing for 12 yards. Vaughan kept the ball again rushing for 5 yards and with an Eagle penalty, it set up the Wildcats for 1 and 10 on the Eagle 14 yard line. The Eagles stuffed the Wildcats on all four plays giving the offense back the ball with 3 minutes left in the game. Ayers and Harris each found openings rushing for 25 yards allowing the Eagles to run out the clock for the victory.
Both teams played a tough game and had opportunities to win. Bishop Harris turned in another outstanding performance with 20 carries for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns. Daniel Ayers rushed 8 times for 73 yards and threw for another 82 yards.
Logan Vaughan for the Wildcats through 110 yards on 5 completions.
According to Coach Dalton, “I’m excited about our defense. We are putting a lot of emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. We think we can move the ball on offense. Cayuga had a good game plan for us, but our kids saw that they can do it. Shutting down that Wing -T team in the second half was huge showing our kids that they can do it. We are asking a lot of the kids and they are showing that they can take
Austin Wing played a great game. Jordyn Jones, we put him in a position where he had to be unselfish and be a kamikaze type and was spilling those guards play after play. We feel if we can play well defensively that good things can happen for us.”
Mildred travels to Kerens next week, while Cayuga hosts Grapeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.