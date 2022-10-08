RICE -- The Mildred Eagles exorcized some demons in beating the Rice Bulldogs 33-12 Friday, ending an eight-game losing streak against their cross-county rivals.
The Eagles had an ignominious start to the game after driving to the Bulldog 10-yard line, the Eagles fumbled the ball, recovered by Bulldog, Dalton Nizio. The Eagle defense held strong as the Bulldogs drove into Eagle territory but turned the ball over on downs. A holding penalty put the Eagles in a long down and distance situation and they were forced to punt. The Eagle defense was swarming and forced the Bulldogs to punt after four plays.
The Eagles opened the scoring on their subsequent drive on a Payton Durham eight-yard touchdown run. Rice responded after driving the length of the field when Juan Paredes bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out. The Eagles answered back when Jake Callahan found Austin Wing open on the sideline, hitting him for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagle defense hung tough and forced another Bulldog punt, but were unable to capitalize before the end of the half and went to the break clinging to a 13-6 lead before taking over in the final two quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-6 for the one-sided victory.
The second half started with the Eagles forcing the Bulldogs to punt, before driving the length of the field on four plays including a 47-yard run by Ethan Frye before Tanner Shaw outraced the Bulldog defenders for a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs were again unable to get anything going on offense and were forced to turn the ball over on downs when Justin Ovalle sacked Bulldog quarterback Zane Ellington on fourth down.
The Bulldog defense clamped down forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs. The Eagle defense again stepped up when Austin Wing intercepted an Ellington pass to give the ball back to the Eagles.
Mildred capitalized, scoring five plays later on a 10-yard Durham touchdown run. The Eagles then forced another Bulldog turnover on Rice's first play from scrimmage with on the ensuing drive with Ashton Frye coming up with the ball.
The Eagles answered right back when Ethan Frye scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 32-6.
The Bulldog running game then got going as the Bulldogs drove the length of the field on a 13-play drive with Ellington scoring on a 32-yard touchdown run. That touchdown proved the last scoring of the game as the Eagles ran out the clock.
Overall it was a game the Eagles needed. They played well in all three phases of the game and kept the mistakes from compounding.
Speaking with Mildred coach Callahan after the game, he said, “It feels good to get our first district win and keep in the playoff hunt. We made some mistakes in both halves with a turnover and penalties that stopped drives. We don’t want to ever shoot ourselves in the foot. The defense played well. They drove on us a bit in the second quarter, but we made some adjustments and shut them down. It is always a good night when you win.”
The Eagles outgained the Bulldogs 425 yards to 254 yards including outrushing the Bulldogs 306 yards to 251.
Ethan Frye led the Eagle rushing attack with 29 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown. Jake Callahan rushed three times for 18 yards. Gabe Irvine rushed 3 times for 17 yards. Payton Durham rushed the ball twice for 17 yards and two touchdowns. Michael York ran the ball twice for 17 yards. Tanner Shaw ran the ball once for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Jake Callahan completed 10 passes on 17 attempts for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Wing was the main beneficiary of Callahan’s passes, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Frye caught two passes for three yards. Payton Durham caught one pass for seven yards. Ashton Moore caught a pass for 16 yards and Tanner Shaw caught one pass for -3 yards.
Zane Ellington led the Bulldogs rushing the ball 20 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. Luke Chapman rushed the back 19 times for 69 yards. Juan Paredes rushed six times for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Ellington completed one pass on six attempts for 3 yards. The completion was to Aidan Mohundro for 3 yards.
The Eagles travel to first-place Palmer next week while Rice travels to Cedar Hill to play Trinity Leadership, which lost to Blooming Grove Friday.
