DALLAS -- The Mildred Eagles opened the 2023 season on Thursday night with a 48-0 drubbing of the Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions in Dallas. The Eagles rode a suffocating defense that had three interception returns for touchdowns, including two by Austin Wing and one by Ashton Frye, and a fumble recovery.
The Eagles started quickly in the first quarter, forcing a turnover on downs on the Lions' opening drive. Caleb Hallmark found Wing for a 27-yard pass on the opening play of the drive that set up a Wing touchdown run from one yard out.
The Eagles then scored when Wing picked off the Lion pass on the second play of the drive and returned it 46 yards for the touchdown.
The Eagles took advantage of the Lions on their next drive when Aiden Morgan sacked Lion quarterback, Jaden Robinson on third down forcing a short punt. The Eagles took over on the Lion 35-yard line. Gabe Irvine would carry the ball three times on the drive, rushing for 30 yards on the drive, and would score on a nine-yard run, bowling over the Lion defenders.
The Eagle defense forced another turnover on downs, but the Lions would catch a break when a defender punched the ball away from Wing as he was pulling away from the defense, giving the ball back to the Lions. The Eagles clamped down forcing a punt.
The Eagles were unable to capitalize on the punt as Lion defender, Kameron Eafon picked off a Wing pass. The Eagle defense clamped right back down when Brennon Moore stripped the ball from a Lion runner and recovered the fumble giving the ball back to the Eagles. This time the Eagles were able to capitalize when Hallmark found Wing for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
The subsequent Lion drive started promising with the Lions driving deep into Eagle territory but ended when Frye stepped in front of a Lion receiver, intercepted the pass, and returned it 87 yards for the touchdown for the final score of the half. The Eagles led the Lions 34-0 at the half.
The Eagles would receive the ball to open the second half and pick up right where they left off when Frye broke four tackles and then outraced the Lions for a 73-yard touchdown run.
The only other score for either team in the second half was another interception by Wing, who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Caleb Hallmark led the Eagles completing 3 of 6 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 15 yards. Wing completed 1 of 3 passes for 5 yards and threw an interception while carrying the ball 4 times for 12 yards with a touchdown and a fumble. Wing also caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Irvine carried the ball 8 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Javon Jefferson carried the ball 8 times for 51 yards. Ashton Frye ran the ball once for 73 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards. Justin Ovalle carried the ball twice for 24 yards. Sam Harper caught one pass for one yard. Peyton Durham ran the ball once for one yard.
Speaking with Mildred Coach Jeff Callahan after the game about the shutout. He said, "It is a special thing, especially for Coach Garrett in his first game as coordinator. The Lions were more athletic than we were, but I told the boys one of the things I am most proud of was no sideline screwups. With the heat, we were moving players in and out, going everywhere and everyone was paying attention and on the same page. Coaches never had to look for players. Everything from the offense to the defense, special teams, and the sideline was clicking tonight. They played the game well all the way around."
The Eagles may have been less athletic, but the Eagles were much more physical on both sides of the ball. The Eagles were flying to the ball from the first snap to the last, punishing the Lions, never giving the Lions receivers room to run.
The Eagles rushed for 256 yards and threw for 51 yards for a total of 307 yards while the Lions had a grand total of 76 yards on offense for the game. The Eagle defense was outstanding forcing four turnovers including three interceptions, each of which were returned for touchdowns.
This was a great win for the Eagles and a good way to start the season. The schedule will get tougher for the Eagles next week as they travel to face Cayuga next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.