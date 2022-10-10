Mildred at Palmer
7:30 pm Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 4-2, 1-1 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Palmer 6-0, 2-0 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Payton Durham, RB/DB Ashton Frye, RB/LB Gabe Irvine, OL/DL Mike Middleton; Palmer: QB Eric Cisneros, RB Bralen Lopez, RB Cutter Burrow
The Mildred Eagles slayed a dragon last week, ending an eight-game losing streak by beating the Rice Bulldogs 33-12.
This week, they take on a different beast altogether. The Eagles travel up I-45 to take on the state-ranked Palmer Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have been the class of the district for the last few years and are expected to win the district.
The Eagles are much improved on the season with the second-ranked offense in the district and a defense that is in the middle of the pack with points allowed.
The Eagles have a diverse attack led by running back Ethan Frye who has rushed for 1,166 yards on the season, but athletes abound with Gabe Irvine, Payton Durham, Tanner Shaw, and Michael York all contributing. Jake Callahan is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 871 yards, and 11 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions and rushing for an additional 136 yards. Austin Wing and Ashton Moore are both dangerous targets for Callahan.
The Eagle defense is young and athletic. They have struggled at times but are learning and improving with every game. Justin Ovalle, Austin Wing, Gabe Irvine, and Ashton Frye are all outstanding from the linebacker and safety positions. Irvine led the Eagles against Rice with 20 tackles.
Palmer comes in leading the district through the first two games having defeated Blooming Grove and Scurry-Rosser, who were both expecting to make the playoffs. Palmer’s defense has been impressive in these games having allowed a minuscule 21 points. The next closest team is Scurry-Rosser which has given up 41 points.
The Bulldogs are led by freshman quarterback Eric Cisneros who has thrown for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing a single interception. Bralen "Porky" Lopez, who was Texas Football's preseason choice to be the 7-3A DII Offensive MVP, and Cutter Burrow form a dual-headed rushing threat.
This game will be tough for the Eagles, but this is not the same Palmer team from previous years. Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 44 points per game compared to 32 points per game this season, but the Bulldogs are undefeated and find ways to win. Overall, this is going to be tough, but you never know what will happen until the game is played. A win here for the Eagles would be huge.
Can the Eagles put up points against the vaunted Bulldog defense? Can the Eagle defense force turnovers and give their offense a chance?
Time will tell.
