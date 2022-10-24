Scurry-Rosser at Mildred
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Asby Field, Mildred
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 4-3, 1-3 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Scurry-Rosser 5-3, 2-2 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Austin Wing, RB Gabe Irvine, QB Jake Callahan, OL/DL Marc Pineda; Scurry-Rosser: WR/DB Charlie Keever, RB/LB Ralph Miller, QB Tanner Vaughan
This is it. The last week of the regular season and the playoffs are on the line for Mildred, which will end its season a week ahead of everyone because one of the charter teams in the district failed to field a team.
The Mildred Eagles find themselves in the position where they must win to make the playoffs. The Eagles face off against Scurry-Rosser with the playoffs on the line for both teams.
Both teams are coming off a loss. The Eagles lost last week 26-24 to Blooming Grove in an outstanding rivalry game. The game was a defensive battle before both teams scored twice in the fourth quarter. Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 195 yards rushing. Austin Wing led the Eagles with 12 tackles and has 84 tackles on the season.
The Wildcats lost last week 29-24 to Trinity Leadership. Trinity leadership scored 22 points in the second quarter jumping out on the Wildcats, then scored again in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Tanner Vaughan threw for 157 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Ralph Miller ran for 161 yards and a touchdown.
In District play, Scurry has beaten Rice and Blooming Grove. Mildred has beaten Rice. In some ways, this has been a story of two seasons for Scurry. The Wildcats averaged 48.2 points per game through their first five games while averaging only 19.67 points through the last three games, winning only one, the Blooming Grove game in which Blooming Grove committed seven turnovers.
This game has the possibility of being a fun one with both teams wanting to make the playoff. The Eagles have played hard all season but little mistakes have hurt them. If they play clean, they can absolutely win this game. This should be a fun one.
