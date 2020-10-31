MILDRED -- Early turnovers doom the Mildred Eagles as they fall to the Edgewood Bulldogs 46-21 in Mildred Friday night. With the loss, the Eagles officially drop out of the playoff race. Despite the score, they played well at times on both sides of the ball and have some younger players that have taken on increased responsibility and shined.
The Eagles started with the ball to open the game but were forced to punt. The Bulldogs took over at their 7-yard line after a fantastic Bustos punt. The Bulldogs were able to gash through the Eagle defense including a pass play from Hayden Wilcoxson to A.C Watson for 39 yards, driving deep into Eagle territory. The Eagle defense held strong and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs after 4th and 1 from the Eagle 6 yard line as the Eagle defense pushed Wilcoxson back for a 4-yard loss.
The Eagles took over at their 10-yard line. Daniel Ayers found Austin Wing for a 9-yard pickup but 2 plays later, the Eagles fumbled with Bulldog, Casey Leath recovering giving the Bulldogs back the ball at the Eagle 19 yard line. Alan Sherman found a seam and rushed for 15 down to the Eagle 4 yard line then scored on the following play.
The Eagles started their next drive strong but Bulldog Collon McKibben intercepted an Ayers pass with a nifty one-handed grab to give the ball back to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs drove into Eagle territory. The Eagles pushed the Bulldogs to 3rd and 16 where the Bulldogs tried a reverse pass but Ozzy Monctezuma intercepted the ball returning it 24 yards giving the ball back to the Eagles.
Daniel Ayers hooked up with Gage St. Clair for a 37-yard pass pushing the ball into Bulldog territory. Ayers then bulled his way for a 22 yard gain to the 1-yard line before scoring on the following play tying the game.
After a failed onside kick, the Bulldogs took over at midfield. The Bulldogs methodically drove down into Eagle territory down to the 7-yard line. Wilcoxson passed the ball into the endzone, but Eagle Austin Wing was able to come up with the interception to give the ball back to the Eagles.
After a penalty on the opening play, Ayers hit Cody Hayes for a 15 yard gain followed by an incomplete pass. On 3rd down and 5, Bulldog, Clayton Coble intercepted the pass returning is 32 yards for the touchdown.
The Eagles took back over after the kickoff, but the Eagles fumbled the ball giving the Bulldogs great field position in which they were able to capitalize when Wilcoxson found Coble for a 20-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles were forced to punt, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock in the first half. The first half was really tight with the Bulldogs scoring twice in the last 5 minutes of the half to start to pull away. All three Bulldogs touchdowns in the first half followed Eagle turnovers.
The Bulldogs came out strong in the 2nd half scoring on their opening drive on a 27-yard pass from Wilcoxson to Jaden Elie. The Eagles were forced to punt the ball back to the Bulldogs who quickly marched the field for a touchdown on a 4 yard run by Jaedyn Smith.
This time the Eagles had better success driving the ball back down the field scoring on a 14-yard pass from Ayers to Hayes. The Bulldogs countered by scoring on a 51-yard pass from Wilcoxson to Coble on their opening play of the drive. The Eagles answered with a long 14 play drive pushing the ball to the Bulldog 5 yard line where they turned the ball over on downs.
The Bulldogs countered with a 9 play drive capped by a 1 yard Wilcoxson touchdown. The Eagles answered back with a 12 play drive of their own finished by a 1 yard Ethan Frye touchdown. Frye was called up from JV this week and responded with some tough rushing, looking good in the second half.
The touchdown gave the ball back to the Bulldogs with a minute and a half left allowing them to run out the clock.
The Eagles fought hard, but turnovers in the first half really hurt especially when the Eagles were unable to capitalize on the Bulldog turnovers. Cody Hayes turned in another solid performance on both sides of the ball.
Ayers turned in another solid night with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown and 173 passing yards and a touchdown. Cody Hayes had 30 yards rushing and 85 yards receiving with a touchdown. Ethan Frye had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. Gage St. Clair had 62 receiving yards.
The Eagles close out their schedule next week at Scurry-Rosser while Edgewood's regular season is over.
