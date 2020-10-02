PALMER -- The Mildred Eagles fell to the Palmer Bulldogs 58-13 in a mistake filled ballgame Friday night.
. The Eagles fought hard on both sides of the ball, but were unable to overcome the Bulldog onslaught. The Eagle passing attack found success throughout the game and the Eagles were able to move the ball, however mistakes and good plays by the Bulldogs held the Eagles down.
The Eagles started the game with the ball and quickly aired it out with Daniel Ayers hitting Cody Hayes for a 22 yard gain moving the ball to midfield. After a couple short runs then a sack by P88 forced the Eagles to punt.
On Palmer’s opening drive, it looked like the Eagles were going to get the Bulldogs off the field pushing the Bulldogs to third and long buut Gabe Bolden found Aturo Gonzales for a 23 yard gain then on the next play Bralen Lopez found a hole and rushed 43 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles were forced to punt on their subsequent drive. The Eagle defense again looked like they were going to force the Bulldogs to punt getting the Bulldogs for third and 19 when Bolden found Damien Gonzales for a 27 yard game. Two plays later, Jacob Berumen scored on an 18 yard run.
The Eagles put points on the scoreboard on their next drive. Ayers hit Sammy Bustos for a 60 yard game. Two plays later Ayers found Jordyn Jones for a 8 yard game putting the Eagles on the 3 yard line. Ayers was able to bull his way through for a touchdown to give the Eagle their first score.
The Bulldogs responded with a 6 play drive capped by a 35 yard run by Berumen. The turnover bug then struck the Eagles who turned the ball over on their first play on a fumbled snap. Palmer responded by scoring on their first play when Bolden found Arturo Gonzales for a 24 yard touchdown pass.
The next Eagle drive looked promising as the Eagles drove into Bulldog territory before another fumble gave the ball back to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs next let off the gas driving the ball back down the field scoring when Bolden found Berumen on a 8 yard touchdown pass right before halftime.
Palmer started the with the ball in the second half driving down the field scoring on a 4 yard run by Lopez. The Eagles started their second half strong with Ayers finding Hayes for a 33 yard gain pushing the ball deep into Bulldog territory. The Eagles again turned the ball over on a fumble. The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize as Eagle Nick Carrizales picked off a Bolden pass.
The Eagles then embarked on an 8 play drive capped by a 29 yard touchdown run by Daniel Ayers. The Bulldogs quickly responded scoring on a 10 yard Joe King rush. The Eagles took the ball back over on their 25 yard line. The Eagles embarked on a 15 play drive moving into the Bulldog red zone where the turnover bug struck again when Jacob Berumen wrestled the ball away from Cody Hayes on a jump ball from Ayers.
The Bulldogs scored quickly on a 40 yard run by Lopez ending the scoring plays by either team.
The Bulldogs looked like that team expected to run roughshod through district. The Eagles looked good at times and had their opportunities. Several times they had the Bulldogs backed up on third and long, but the Bulldogs were able to make plays.
The Eagle passing attack looked solid. Ayers turned in another solid game passing for 192 yards while rushing for 57 scoring both Eagle touchdowns. Cody Hayes caught 5 balls for 66 yards while Sammy Bustos caught 2 for 72 yards. Ayers completed passes to 6 different receivers. Turnovers really hurt the Eagles with the Eagles having 3 fumbles and an interception.
The Bulldogs rushed for 384 yards while passing for 179 yards.
Palmer travels to Edgewood next week while the Eagles host Gateway for Homecoming.
