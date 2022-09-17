PRICE -- Early mistakes and big plays doomed the Mildred Eagles as the Eagles fell 50-30 to the Price-Carlisle Indians Friday night in Price.
The Indians jumped out to an early 28-6 at the end of the first quarter scoring quickly on four of their first five drives including two starting in the Eagle redzone after bad snaps on punts gave the Indians great field position. The lone Eagle touchdown was on a 16-yard pass from Jake Callahan to Ashton Moore.
The Eagles found more success in the second quarter scoring twice in the quarter. Once on a six-yard touchdown run by Michael York after the Eagles marched the length of the field on 11 plays and once on a 65-yard pass from Callahan to Tanner Shaw who was able to get behind the Indian secondary and out race them to the endzone.
The Eagles came out fighting in the third quarter marching the length of the field on ten plays capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Callahan to Austin Wing. The Indians quickly answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Fernando Espinoza to Trent Eaves.
The Eagles answered right back with another ten-play drive capped by a nine-yard touchdown run by Ethan Frye. Justin Ovalle then recovered the subsequent onside kick giving the ball back to the Eagles. The Eagles drove into Indian Territory and looked to score when Trent Eaves intercepted a Callahan pass in the endzone, returning it 67 yards into Eagle territory with Brody Eaves scoring on the first play on a 31-yard touchdown run.
The Indian touchdown proved to be the last score of the game as both defenses came up with stops late.
The early miscues gave the high-powered Indian offense which had dropped 60 points on 3A schools, Troup and Arp, in the past two weeks, easy chances and they pulled ahead early in what proved to be an insurmountable lead. Give the Eagle credit as they never stopped fighting. They kept answering the bell and coming back.
Speaking with Coach Callahan after the game he said, “We talked at halftime, and I am sure proud of the way we came out. We spoke about controlling the controllables. Our effort, alignment, and assignment. That is all we can worry about, and I think we did a good job on that in the second half.
Stuff is going to happen, and things aren’t always going to go your way, but I think we responded well. It is the first time we have been down and tested like that this season and it is good to see the way we responded."
The Eagles outgained the Indians 422 yards to 416 yards. Jake Callahan led the Eagles completing 12 of 26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Frye had 131 yards rushing with a touchdown. Michael York rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Shaw rushed for 38 yards and caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Irvine rushed for 19 yards while catching an additional pass for 18 yards.
Ashton Moore caught 4 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Austin Wing caught a pass for a 35-yard touchdown. Payton Durham caught one pass for 8 yards with an additional 173 kickoff return yards.
The Eagles end the non-district portion of the season with a 3-1 record with all teams in their district having a bye week next week before the trip to Trinity Leadership for the first district game.
