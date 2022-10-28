MILDRED -- On a wet and stormy night, the Mildred Eagles fell 39-0 to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats. The weather was a factor the entire night with the first half being played in a driving rainstorm and both teams struggled with dropped snaps. The contest was close for the first half, but Scurry-Rosser would take advantage of Mildred turnovers on back-to-back drives to blow the game open in the second half.
The Wildcats scored on their opening drive when Ralph Miller found a seam and scored on a 24-yard run. Later, the Wildcats scored on a safety when a bad snap on a punt would go out the back of the end zone.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats would again find success driving the field before De’Shawn Wren scored on a six-yard touchdown run giving the Wildcats a 16-0 lead they would take into the half.
The Eagles would find more success on their opening drive in the second half driving the length of the field before Wildcat defender, Bryce Chambers, scooped up a fumble, returning it 82 yards for a touchdown. A Wildcat defender would intercept a Jake Callahan pass on a tipped ball on the subsequent drive and would promptly score and never look back.
The Eagles struggled to sustain drives tonight but continued to fight to make plays all night.
Ethan Frye finished with 126 yards on 25 carries. Jake Callahan completed 4 of 10 passes for 19 yards including a 15-yard completion to Ashton Moore and an interception.
Speaking with Coach Jeff Callahan after the game, he said, “We really wanted to win tonight to finish with a winning record, but we didn’t. I think the seven seniors we are losing have laid a great foundation here. I appreciate every single one of them. I think we are heading in the right direction and believe that we will continue to improve moving into next season.”
The Eagles are young with a multitude of freshmen and sophomores making significant impacts this season.
