ITALY -- The Italy Gladiators started fast and never slowed down in a 42-6 win over the Mildred Eagles Friday night in Italy.
The Eagles looked good at times on both sides of the ball but could not put it together against the unbeaten Gladiators who are expected to make a deep playoff run.
Jayden Saxon started the scoring for the Gladiators on a 17-yard run on their opening drive. The Eagles were forced to punt and the Gladiators quickly answered back with a 33-yard touchdown run by Saxon.
The Eagles pushed back, driving into the Gladiator territory with Daniel Ayers hooking up with Sammy Bustos for a 33-yard pass but the Gladiators held firm, forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs.
The Eagles and Gladiators traded punts then on the next Gladiator drive Jay’lon Hernandez appeared to score on an 80-yard touchdown but a Gladiator penalty took away the touchdown and put the Gladiators on the Eagle 28-yard line. Saxon found Kort Holley for a 10-yard touchdown a few plays later to extend the Italy lead.
The Eagles answered on their next drive after a long kickoff return by Bishop Harris gave the Eagles the ball on the Gladiator 32-yard line. Ayers found an opening, scoring from 21 yards out. The point-after attempt by Arianna Neason, one of three young ladies who joined the team a week ago to help the kicking game, was wide. Neason's PAT attempt was the first by the threesome that includes Kadence Cline and Kennedy Gosdin.
Italy answered by scoring on the final play of the half on a 39-yard pass from Saxon to Holley and went to the break leading 28-6.
Jaiden Barr scored on each of the Gladiators drives in the third quarter on runs of 23 and 46 yards. The lone Eagle drive of the third quarter was a 15-play drive that went deep into Gladiator territory before stalling out.
The first Eagle drive of the fourth quarter was a 12-play drive, moving into Italy territory before the Gladiators recovered a fumble. The Gladiators were unable to respond as Tyrone Williams stripped the ball from Barr. The Eagles were unable to capitalize and were forced to punt and the Gladiators were able to run out the clock.
The Gladiators are a tough and talented team and have run roughshod through their competition so far this season, outscoring their four opponents 156-20 to break out of the gate with a 4-0 record.
The Eagles, who are now 2-2, looked good at times but were unable to put it all together. The Eagles have been able to limit big plays so far this season, but big plays came back to hurt them Friday night.
Ayers led the Mildred rushers with 56 yards with a touchdown while Bishop Harris ran for 43. Ayers completed 7 of 16 passes for 76 yards.
Barr led the Gladiator rushers with 191 yards. Saxon ran for 99 yards while passing for 102 yards, connecting on 7 of 16 passes. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for a pair of TDs.
Mildred hosts Blooming Grove next week in their district opener for both Golden Circle rivals. Italy has a bye week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.