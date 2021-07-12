Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine is out at stores and news stands, and that marks the official start of high school football in Texas.
The Daily Sun will move around the Golden Circle and highlight what the legendary magazine wrote about the eight teams (Corsicana, Mildred, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Frost Hubbard and Dawson) as we approach the first days of summer workouts, which begin on Aug. 2.
The magazine wasn't too kind to Mildred, picking the Eagles to finish sixth in the seven-team District 7-3A DII race, just ahead of Dallas Gateway.
The kids and coaches at Mildred believe they will have a much improved season this year, but coach Duke Dalton didn't hold anything against the magazine.
"That's a result of what happened last year," Dalton said. "That's where we finished last year so they picked us there this year. That's where we deserve to be until we prove otherwise."
Dalton and his kids are determined to do just that -- prove otherwise.
The Eagles not only return 10 starters (six on offense and four on defense), including all-district and all Golden Circle receiver Cody Hayes, a four-year starter, but Mildred has added some new players.
Dalton had three new faces on the field during voluntary workouts on Monday, and Jake Callahan could be a difference maker at quarterback, where he led the Eagles to their first berth in the 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station this summer.
Callahan is a versatile quarterback who can throw and run or as Dalton likes to say "He can do it all." and Mildred's new offense could very well produce a trip to the playoffs.
"We've got five returning skilled players on offense," he said. "I know we have the opportunity to have a real good offense. We have the opportunity to be No. 1 (and win the district). I'm excited."
A lot of coaches like to use a negative prediction by a newspaper or Texas Football magazine to motivate their team. But Dalton said that won't be necessary.
"I think they've got all the motivation they need (without the magazine's unfavorable prediction)," Dalton said. "They're excited about our season."
