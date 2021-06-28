Mildred's Eagles had a strong weekend and came away feeling good about their team after competing in the Class 3A state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station.
"We did a good job," said Mildred AD and football coach Duke Dalton, who watched the Eagles become the first 7-on-7 team from Mildred to qualify for the state tournament last month. Dalton, who cannot coach the 7-on-7 team watched the team play in four games in College Station.
Rueban Frye coached the 7-on-7 Eagles, who made history by earning a berth in the state tournament.
The Eagles did not advance to the championship round in College Station, but Dalton said the Mildred kids played well.
"They played hard and competed hard, and it was a great experience for us," he said. "This is something we want to continue to do in the future."
Mildred's new quarterback Jake Callahan has looked good this summer, and was sharp again at College Station.
"He's doing a good job," Dalton said. "He hasn't been here very long, but he is learning the offense and he's making the right reads."
Dalton said all-district receiver Cody Hayes had a big tournament (but that was to be expected. Hayes is one of the top receivers in the Golden Circle and one of Mildred's leaders). Dalton said receivers Austin Wing, a rising sophomore, and Jordan Jones also played well in the tournament.
Dalton knows how much 7-on-7 can help a program but knows it's only a piece of the puzzle, because there's no contact (flag football) or tackling. Still, the summer tournaments can help a team adjust to a new offense, and that is huge at Mildred, where the Eagles are going from a run-oriented offense to a more balanced attack with a new quarterback, who is going to put the ball in the air on Friday nights.
The fact the Eagles had so much success in the qualifying tournament in Hamilton, where they went 4-0, says a lot about the growth of the offense.
"This was a great experience," he said.
