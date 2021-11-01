The 2021 season for the Mildred Eagles has been crazy. The Eagles came into the season expecting to compete for the playoffs, on a high after making the state tournament in 7 on 7 over the summer. The Eagles have a big offensive line and talent in the skills positions.
Speaking with coach Dalton at the beginning of the season, he expressed that optimism saying if their defense would come around, then they expected to compete with the best in their district.
As it worked out, the Mildred defense has been good while the offense has struggled. Friday night facing the Edgewood Bulldogs, the Eagles forced four turnovers, had multiple sacks, and were the only team in the district, other than Palmer, to hold the Bulldogs to fewer than 40 points.
Eagle freshman Justin Ovalle turned in a monster game with two sacks and recovered an onside kick. On the onside kick, two Bulldog defenders looked ready to catch the ball, Ovalle hit both of them, knocking them on their backs with a massive hit before recovering the ball.
Cody Hayes had a big night for the Eagles with 3 receptions and a touchdown. Hayes also recovered a fumble on a crazy play where a Bulldog defender intercepted a Callahan pass. As the defender returned the interception, Eagle wide receiver Gabe Irvine stripped the ball which was recovered by Hayes giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagle offense just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. Give credit to the Edgewood defense who has the best defense in the district.
Ethan Frye had a standout performance for the Eagles on offense rushing for 94 yards, scoring a touchdown.
The Eagles have had mixed results, but are laying the groundwork for future success. The Eagles have a solid freshman and sophomore class that have forced their way onto the playing field, but with that, they have their growing pains as they learn.
Many of those younger players like Austin Wing, Justin Ovalle, Gabe Irvine, Payton Durham, Mason Thompson, and Tanner Shaw have found themselves with large amounts of playing time, have made contributions to the Eagles this year, and should only improve over the next few years.
The Eagles find themselves currently in seventh place in district, but are still not out of the running for playoffs, but they need help. The Eagles must beat Scurry-Rosser this week and need Blooming Grove to beat Rice to force a 3-way tie for the 4th place in district.
