Mildred's Eagles have a new look, a new quarterback and a new offense.
And a brand new confidence.
The Eagles will take all that and more to College Station, where they will compete in the Class 3A state 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday. This group of kids from Mildred is the first team from Mildred to qualify for the state 7-on-7 tournament, and they can't wait.
"They're excited," said Mildred AD and head football coach Duke Dalton, who knows how much a successful summer of 7-on-7 can help a program. Dalton can't coach the team in the no tackle flag-football format, but he likes what he has seen from his kids, and new quarterback Jake Callahan.
"Our new quarterback has done a good job," he said. "He can do it all. We just played at Italy last week and we beat Blooming Grove 50-14. We've played well (all summer)."
Mildred and Palmer are the only teams from this part of Texas that qualified for the 3A tournament. Palmer and Blooming Grove tied for the district title last fall, but Mildred has a much-improved team and should be in the middle of the district race and playoff chase this fall.
Not only do the Eagles have a new quarterback, but they return Cody Hayes, one of the top receivers and all-around athletes in the Golden Circle.
"Cody has been very consistent playing wide receiver this summer," said Dalton, who has seen a number of players step up. " Ethan Fry has played well and Austin Wing has been a very good receiver.
"On defense, Peyton Durham has played well, and Tanner Shaw and Andrew Smith have played well defensively," Dalton said.
Win or lose, the Eagles have taken advantage of the 7-on-7 summer season and -- even though there's no tackling -- they have taken valuable strides in moving to a new offense as Callahan and his receivers have worked hard all summer to get to know each other and develop a feel for the offense.
The first day of summer drills is Aug. 2, but because of the success in 7-on-7, you can bet Mildred can't wait. It has been a big summer at Mildred, where they expect to have big autumn when the real season begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.