KERENS -- In a game of rivals, it often comes down to the last man standing. This was the case as the Mildred Eagles jumped out to an early 20-0 lead in the first half then held out against a furious Kerens Bobcats comeback to take the 45-35 win Thursday night at Godley Field.
The game was all Mildred in the first half with the Eagles scoring on their first two drives on a 16-yard pass from Jake Callahan to Ashton Moore followed by an Ethan Frye two-yard touchdown run while holding the Bobcats to punts. Justin Ovalle then stripped a Bobcat receiver at the end of the first quarter.
The Kerens' defense then forced an Eagle punt, but the Bobcats were unable to take advantage and were forced to punt themselves. The Eagles then drove the field, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Callahan to Ashton Moore.
The subsequent Bobcat drive started promising with a 30-yard run by Nehemiah Massey into Eagle territory. A nine-yard pass from Lane Lynch to Mykel Lattimore moved the ball to the Eagle's 17-yard line. On the next play, however, multiple Eagles met Lynch in the backfield with the ball squirting out to be recovered by Eagle defender Braylon Vanibuls and the Eagles ran out the clock to end the first half.
The first half may have been all Eagles, but the second half turned into a barn burner. The second half started well for the Eagles when Payton Durham took the kickoff and returned it 41 yards into Bobcat territory. Callahan found Austin Wing for back-to-back catches of 21 yards and 18 yards, setting up a 12-yard Ethan Frye touchdown run.
The Bobcats responded with an eight-play drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Muziq Gunnell. The Eagles responded with their own six-play drive capped by another Ethan Frye 10-yard touchdown run. The Bobcats came roaring back, capitalizing on a 22-yard pass from Lynch to Isaiah Carter to set up a six-yard Massey touchdown run. The Eagles answered back when Ethan Frye found a seam and scored on a 21-yard touchdown run.
Kerens retaliated, scoring on the second play of their drive on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Ryan Priddy. The Eagles were able to keep pace when Michael York bulled his way for a two-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats struck back with Massey runs of 20 yards and 7 yards followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Gunnell. The Bobcats then recovered an Eagle fumble to march down the field, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run by Massey. This touchdown proved to be the last score as the Eagles ran out the last five minutes of the clock on eight plays as they drove to the Bobcat 10-yard line when the clock expired.
Talking with coach Callahan about the game, he said, “It was the tale of two halves. We kinda let up in the second half, but they never quit, and hats off to them. They kept fighting back. It feels good to get a win. Anytime you can get a win, it’s a good day. Ethan Frye had another good game. He is our workhorse. We have got to find a way to limit his touches.
"The offense is coming along," he said. "This is the first game where they really clicked. Defensively, we were not clicking in the second half. Special teams were great. Payton Durham did a good job kicking for us and then did great returning the ball. They kept kicking to him and he had 20 and 30 yard returns every time. We had two-thirds of the ingredients tonight. Not every game is going to be pretty but it’s always great coming away with the win.”
The Eagles outgained the Bobcats 269 yards to 114 yards in the first half. In the second half, however, the Bobcats outgained the Eagles 281 yards to 262 yards while outscoring the Eagles 35-25 in the second half. Turnovers killed the Bobcats with the Bobcats having two turnovers that ended drives in the first half. Both were in the Eagles' territory.
Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 36 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Callahan had four carries for 28 yards. Ashton Frye had four carries for 24 yards. Gabe Irvine had four carries for 25 yards. Michael York had five carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. Ian Stewart had one carry for 8 yards.
Callahan completed 11 passes on 14 attempts for 175 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Wing was the Eagles leading receiver with four receptions for 62 yards. Moore caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Frye had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown. Irvine caught two passes for 21 yards. Durham caught one pass for 10 yards. Durham also had four kickoff returns for 101 yards.
Massey led the Bobcats with 18 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Jordan had three carries 13 yards. Brayden May had one carry for two yards.
Lynch completed 18 passes on 26 attempts for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Priddy was the leading Bobcat receiver with six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Gunnell caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Mykel Lattimore caught three passes for 25 yards. Isaiah Carter caught one pas for 22 yards. James Easley caught one pass for 8 yards. Matthew Rickard caught one pass for 2 yards
Overall it was an outstanding game with the teams matching body blow for body blow, neither team wanting to give up the match.
Mildred stayed unbeaten with the win and travels next week to Price-Carlilse while Kerens falls to 0-3 in a tough early season schedule and travels next week to face unbeaten Dawson.
