BETHEL -- Despite struggling early, the Mildred Eagles rode their stingy defense and dominated the second half to decisively defeat the Cayuga Wildcats 35-12 in Cayuga on Thursday night. The Eagle defense has been the strength of the team early this season, but the offense showed their explosive potential in defeating the Wildcats.
The Eagles came out flat in the first quarter, fumbling the ball on a backward pass that would give the Wildcats great field position. Four plays later the Wildcats would score when quarterback Gunner Douglas would push his way to the endzone from three yards out. The two-point conversion attempt would fail. This would prove the lone Wildcat score until late in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles would answer late in the first quarter when Austin Wing would find Payton Durham in the flat. Durham would make a couple of Wildcats miss, then outrace the rest for a 69-yard touchdown pass.
Neither team would score for the remainder of the half as both defenses were playing well.
The second half would belong to the Eagles. The Eagles came out on their first drive, pushing into Wildcat territory. It looked like the Wildcat defense would hold when they had the Eagles on fourth down and seven yards to go, from the 30-yard line. Instead, Wing found Justin Ovalle for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the quarter, the Eagles would drive the field easily and then score on a seven-yard run by Wing.
After a Wildcat punt in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eagles would start strong before back-to-back penalties would put the Eagles at third down and 17 yards to go from their 40-yard line. Wing would hit Gabe Irvine on a screen on the play and Irvine would race 60 yards for a touchdown.
After the subsequent kickoff, the Wildcats would take over on their 31-yard line. They attempted a pass, but Eagle cornerback, Ashton Moore jumped the route, intercepting the pass, running it back 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats took back over in the waning minutes of the game and drove successfully down the field, scoring when Douglas found Hayden Schrank open on the seam for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
This score would prove the final for the game as the Eagles ran the clock out.
Overall it was a tough-fought game between two good teams, but the Eagles proved too much for the Wildcats. The Eagles were more physical on defense and stifled the Wildcat running attack for much of the game.
After the slow start, the Eagle coaches challenged their players at halftime. In the words of Mildred Coach Jeff Callahan, they had a “heart-to-heart” and the Eagles responded with a dominating performance in the second half.
Speaking with Coach Callahan after the game he said, “We made some adjustments at halftime and talked to our players about our attitude and effort. The attitude and effort is what we really changed and came out in the second half and played much better.”
Talking about the defense, Coach Callahan said, “They are taking pride in flying around and being known as a defensive team. They are doing a great job of taking ownership and knowing they are the strength of the team.
Talking about the running attack, Coach Callahan said, “The running game looked good. Hats off to Cayuga. Their front is good on both sides of the ball. We have three sophomores playing on the offensive line. This is the first time they have had “Friday Night Lights” hitting them in the teeth. Cayuga gets after your tail. They do an outstanding job. In the second half, our young kids were the ones answering the bell. Cayuga has a good club and will be playing in the playoffs.”
Wing led the Eagles completing five of twelve passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns while running for 88 yards on eight carries with one rushing touchdown. Irvine carried the load, rushing 13 times for 86 yards and caught one pass for 60 yards and a touchdown. Payton Durham caught one pass for 69 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Moore caught two passes for 36 yards. Ashton Frye had a punt return of 34 yards and three yards rushing on one attempt.
The Eagles dominated the Wildcats statistically. The Eagles had 373 total yards gained, including 243 in the second half while giving up only 178 yards to the Wildcats including 67 in the second half. The Eagle defense scored another touchdown on defense giving them a total of four touchdowns through the first two games of the season.
The Eagles will host Kerens next Friday night for Homecoming while Cayuga hosts Colmesneil.
