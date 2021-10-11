The Mildred Eagles have had an up and down year this year with a fairly difficult schedule so far with all four of their losses coming against teams with winning records.
Three of the teams, Groesbeck, Palmer, and Italy, expect to win their districts. One of the things the Eagles have struggled with has been to put a complete game together. Facing the Gateway Charter Gators, the Eagles finally put together a complete game and showed the possibility the coaches and fanbase have seen all season.
The Eagles started quickly against the Gators, forcing a turnover then scoring on five of their first six drives. This is in stark comparison considering in the previous three games, all losses, where the Eagles failed to score until the fourth quarter.
The Mildred offense has been its best when spreading the ball around. The Eagles have a talented receiving core in Cody Hayes, Nick Carrizales, and Austin Wing. Hayes has been all-district everything in the past and teams have responded by double and triple-teaming him which has opened lanes for Carrizales and Wing. Running backs Ethan Frye, and Tanner Shaw have been solid while Peyton Durham has earned his way into the mix.
The Eagle defense has averaged two forced turnovers per game and has been great for most of the season. They had two bad games against Groesbeck and Palmer, but have kept the Eagles in games during the other games. The Eagles have been solid up the middle with a rotation of Skyler Hill, Mason Thompson, Braylon Vanibuls, Haydin Thomas, and Micah Owen. Youngsters Justin Ovalle, Mason Thompson, and Ashton Moore have been great additions.
The Eagles are in the middle of the playoff race and have some big games coming up starting this week against Rice. The games are all winnable and the Eagles should be competitive in each. The Eagles will look to build on the success they had against the Gators and if they can continue to play complete games, they will be dangerous down the stretch of the season.
Speaking with coach Dalton at times throughout the season he has reiterated the need to play a complete game.
He noted after the Gateway game, “When you only start four juniors and seniors on the offense and defense, it takes some time to get it together. We have lost to some pretty good football teams. Everyone we have lost to is going to have a winning record, everyone we have beaten is going to have a losing record. We have got to learn how to beat the good ones.”
The Eagles are currently in fifth place in the district with three games left in the season. The Eagles can play themselves into the playoffs with wins in two of the next three games. It is on the Eagles to take what they have learned and earn their way into the playoffs. It starts this week against the rival Rice Bulldogs, who are also in the hunt for a playoff spot.
