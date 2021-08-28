GROESBECK -- The Mildred Eagles fell to the Groesbeck Goats 57-14 Friday night in their 2021 season opener in Groesbeck. The Goats started the game fast, scoring on the first play of the game on a 54-yard TD pass by Allen Lewis, and went on to score on each of their drives in the first half.
The Eagles struggled in the first half with seemingly nothing going to plan with the score of 44-0 at the end of the first half.
The Eagles played much better in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Goats scored twice in the third quarter. On the first PAT, Ethan Frye was able to get around the end and block the PAT giving the Eagles momentum.
The game got exciting as it moved into the fourth quarter. The Eagles forced a turnover on downs on defense on the Goats' first drive of the quarter. The Goats forced a fumble on the Eagles' subsequent drive. On the first play of the Goats' next drive Austin Wing intercepted a pass to give the Eagles back the ball. The Eagles responded with a 7-play drive capped by a 27 yard pass from Jake Callahan to Cody Hayes on a 50/50 ball with Hayes reaching over the Goat defender to come down with the touchdown. The Eagles then forced the Goats to punt on their next drive.
The Eagles then drove the field before John Reed for Groesbeck stepped in front of a Callahan pass intercepting the ball. On the second play of the next driver, Skyler Hill of the Eagles stripped the ball from the Goat running back returning it 39 yards for the touchdown with six seconds left on the clock. The Goats were able to run out the clock on after receiving the kickoff.
Losses like this are tough for any squad, but the Eagles have some bright points. Both the offense and defense played better as the game went on. Justin Ovalle and Drew Smith had stand out games on defense along with Skyler Hill and Ethan Frye.
Both the offensive and defensive lines played well. Ethan Frye ran the ball well at times and Cody Hayes had some outstanding catches including the touchdown catch.
Callahan paced the offense with 198 passing yards a touchdown and two interceptions. Ethan Frye led the rushing with 44 yards. Cody Hayes led the Eagles with receptions with 8 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Austin Wing had 3 receptions for 36 yards and Tanner Shaw caught 4 passes for 25 yards.
Speaking with coach Dalton after the game, he said, “we were shorthanded tonight with a few guys out, but I am proud of the second half. It just got away from us early. Everything went wrong early on, but the guys fought hard. We will get 'em next week!”
The Eagles travel next week to Cayuga while Groesbeck hosts Rice.
