MILDRED -- Turnovers and miscues doomed the Mildred Eagles as they fell 60-6 to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats in Mildred Friday night.
After the teams traded punts to start the game, the Wildcats scored touchdowns on their next eight drives putting the game out of reach. The Eagles moved the ball throughout most of the game but were unable to score until late due to turnovers and miscues. The Eagles had five turnovers in the game including four turnovers and a fumble.
The Eagles had some bright spots: Ethan Frye ran the ball well, especially in the second half, scoring the lone Eagle touchdown in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 47 times for 169 yards and the lone Eagle touchdown and completed two passes for 5 yards and threw an interception. Austin Wing had three receptions for 23 yards. Cody Hayes caught three passes for 55 yards and ran the ball once for another seven yards. Jake Callahan completed 9 passes for 94 yards and threw three interceptions.
The Wildcats have been the hottest team in the district, after losing their first three games in district play, they have won the last three by a combined score of 159-6 to secure the fourth place in the district with the win over the Eagles.
This was the last game of the season for the Eagles while Scurry-Rosser will move on to play state powerhouse Gunter in the first round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.