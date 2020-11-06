SCURRY -- The Mildred Eagles finish the 2020 season with a 49-14 loss to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats.
This season did not go as planned but the Eagles played hard and kept fighting until the end. The Eagles have dealt with injuries, COVID, players transferring, and some of the youngsters that should be on JV have stepped into bigger roles.
The Wildcats started the game hitting on all cylinders while the Eagles struggled to gain traction and were forced to punt on their opening drive. Tanner Vaughan came out firing bullets hitting Jaxon Jonas for a 31-yard gain on their first play from scrimmage. A couple of plays later Vaughan found Terrell Blanton for a 19-yard pass which set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Vaughn to Trey Wheeler.
The Wildcats stripped the ball from the Eagles on the Eagles first play of the drive which set up a 18-yard touchdown pass from Vaughan to Blanton. The Wildcats again forced the Eagles to punt. Vaughan hit Jonas for a 49-yard pass to the 1-yard line and Blanton scored on a touchdown run on the following play.
The Eagles then found traction. Back to back 15-yard runs by Ethan Frye and Daniel Ayers pushed the Eagles into Wildcat territory. Ayers then hit Cody Hayes for a 21-yard pass to the 5-yard line setting up a 2 yard Ethan Frye touchdown run a couple of plays later.
The Eagles were unable to slow down the Wildcat passing attack and Vaughan hit Wheeler for a 19-yard touchdown then after the Eagles and Wildcats traded punts, Vaughan found Wheeler again for a 59-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats then went for an onside kick, which they recovered but the Eagle defense held firm as time ran out in the second quarter.
The third quarter opened with a Wildcat punt, but the Wildcats got the ball back when Rowdy Miller stepped in front of an Ayers pass. The interception gave the Wildcats the ball right back, setting up a 65-yard touchdown pass from Vaughan to Blanton. The Eagles were again forced to punt but held strong on the Wildcat drive with a big stop as the Wildcats had a first-and-10 on the 15-yard line. The Eagles stopped the Wildcats, who were forced to kick a field goal.
The Eagles were again forced to punt and the Wildcats quickly drove the field scoring on a 2-yard Vaughan touchdown run.
The Eagles came out on their following drive, scoring on their first play when Ayers found Gage St. Clair, who slipped behind the Wildcat secondary and raced 66 yards for the score. The Eagles forced the Wildcats to punt but then turned the ball over on downs with 33 seconds left in the game. The Wildcats were able to run out the clock to close the game.
The Eagles struggled on both sides of the ball. Scurry's blitzing attack on defense was stifling as Ayers had little time to find his receivers, and conversely, the Eagle rushers were unable to break free.
The Eagles played many younger players who struggled at times while looking promising at others. Freshmen Gabe Irvine and Austin Wing seemed to always be around the ball on defense and made a bunch of tackles. Freshman Ethan Frye has stepped up at running back the last two weeks and has made some solid runs.
Vaughan was the player of the game having a monster night, passing for 342 yards with five touchdowns to go along with 37 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Ayers rushed for 43 yards and threw for 155 yards and a touchdown. St.Clair had 95 yards receiving on two passes, including one touchdown. Cody Hayes caught four passes for 47 yards. Frye rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries.
The Eagles close out the season on a disappointing note, especially for the seniors, but there are reasons for optimism with many younger players getting experience.
