The season is half over and district play has begun. The Mildred Eagles find themselves with a 2-3 record through the first five weeks with an 0-1 record to start district play.
This is not the position coach Duke Dalton and the Eagles expected to find themselves halfway through the season, but they have had some positive signs of what is possible and to look forward to in the second half of the season.
In interviewing coach Dalton at the beginning of the season, he was focused on his defense saying if the defense played well, they had a chance to be good. In the past several seasons, the offense has put up video game numbers at times while the defense has struggled. The Eagles went out and hired assistant coach Jeff Callahan to head up the defense and he has brought in a totally different outlook and direction to the Eagle defense.
After a disastrous start to the season at Groesbeck, the Eagle defense has been outstanding, shutting out Cayuga, followed by allowing a sole touchdown to Kerens. The Italy game was wild in that Italy really only drove the field three times while offense and special teams dug the Eagles into a deeper and deeper hole.
Even in last week's game against Blooming Grove, the Lions had averaged 41 points per game going into the matchup, the Eagle defense shut them out for the majority of the first half with the Lions scoring with 7 seconds left in the half and held the Lions to 21 points in the game.
Coach Dalton has spread heaps of praises on the Eagle defense and coach Callahan talking about how they are flying to the ball and have carried the team. The Eagles are fast and opportunistic forcing 11 turnovers in the past four games.
On the defense, seniors Skylar Hill, Cody Hayes, and Andrew Smith are forces to be reckoned with while the Eagles have a good crop of athletic freshmen that are forcing their way onto the field including Ashton Moore, Justin Ovalle, and Mason Thompson.
While the defense has carried the Eagles, the offense has struggled this season. The Eagles are talented, but they have not found their way offensively. Ethan Frye has made a name for himself at running back. He plays with heart and when is not in the game, can be seen on the sideline coaching up his players.
Offensively they have shown flashes of possibility but just haven’t found their rhythm. Quarterback Jake Callahan has a bevy of good receivers to throw to Cody Hays, Austin Wing, and Nick Carrizales among others. The Eagles have the weapons and will be dangerous when they put it all together.
Overall, the Eagles aren’t quite where they expected they would be to start the district season, but they are still in contention. The district looks to be a dog fight and the Eagles expect to be right there in the fight. They have not met their potential yet, but they are playing hard and when they figure it out, lookout. The Eagles have the talent and are playing well enough defensively to play with anyone.
This week will be another tough test against defending district champ Palmer. Palmer is solid and the Eagles must play well to win, but it is a winnable game. Coach Dalton will have the Eagles ready as they look to start the second half of the season with a win.
