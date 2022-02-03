Golden Circle football teams saw their familiar districts shaken up a bit Tuesday when the University Scholastic League realigned districts in its bi-annual re-evaluation based on changing enrollments, but the area's three GC rivals -- Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove -- remained in the same football district along with familiar foes from Palmer and Scurry-Rosser.
The threesome -- Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove -- all landed in District 7-3A DII in Region I under the new football alignment that includes new foes from Arlington Trinity Leadership, Cedar Hill Newman, Palmer and Scurry-Rosser.
The basketball district saw no changes at all as the 3A field remained the same (18-3A). Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove are in the same non-football basketball district with Eustace, Kemp Malakoff, Palmer and Scurry-Rosser that's on their schedules this year.
