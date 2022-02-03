Mildred coach Duke Dalton

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Mildred coach Duke Dalton, seen here talking to his players in his first season at Mildred and his Eagles will continue their rivalry with Rice and Blooming Grove as all three GC teams remained in the same district.

Golden Circle football teams saw their familiar districts shaken up a bit Tuesday when the University Scholastic League realigned districts in its bi-annual re-evaluation based on changing enrollments, but the area's three GC rivals -- Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove -- remained in the same football district along with familiar foes from Palmer and Scurry-Rosser.

The threesome -- Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove -- all landed in District 7-3A DII in Region I under the new football alignment that includes new foes from Arlington Trinity Leadership, Cedar Hill Newman, Palmer and Scurry-Rosser.

The basketball district saw no changes at all as the 3A field remained the same (18-3A). Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove are in the same non-football basketball district with Eustace, Kemp Malakoff, Palmer and Scurry-Rosser that's on their schedules this year.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you