DALLAS -- The Mildred Eagles started the game fast and never looked back, crushing the Gateway Gators 46-6 in Dallas Friday night.
Gateway received the opening kickoff and started the opening drive on the 20-yard line. Gateway promptly fumbled the ball with Eagle defensive end Justin Ovalle recovering the fumble on the 15-yard line. Two plays later, Cody Hayes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles then forced the Gators to punt the ball on their subsequent drive. The Eagles then scored on the first play of the drive on a 58-yard reception from Cody Hayes to Austin Wing.
The Gators quickly answered finding some cracks in the Eagle defense when they scored on a 25-yard touchdown run. The Eagles and Gators then traded punts to end the first quarter. The Eagles started with the ball at the start of the second quarter. On the third play of the drive, Cody Hayes found the edge and outraced the Gator defenders for a 71-yard touchdown run. The Eagles then forced a Gator punt. After the Gator punt, the Eagles marched the field setting up a Jake Callahan 13-yard touchdown run.
Another Gator punt gave the Eagles the ball back. The Eagles again marched the field setting up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Callahan to Nick Carrizales in the waning seconds of the half.
The third quarter started with the Eagles fumbling the ball giving the Gators the ball in Eagle territory. The Eagle defense held strong forcing the Gators to turn the ball over on downs. The Eagles replied by marching the length of the field. Payton Durham showed out with runs of 29 yards, 25 yards, and 22 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Durham.
The Gators showed grit and kept fighting driving into Eagle territory before Ethan Frye intercepted a Gator pass returning it 34 yards to give the Eagles back the ball. The Eagles were able to run a clock play to end the game.
The Eagles looked good on both sides of the ball and were able to keep mistakes to a minimum.
ayes threw a single pass for a completion of 58 yards and a touchdown while rushing 5 times for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hayes also caught 2 passes for 8 yards. Callahan completed 6 of 12 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown while rushing 2 times for 18 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Frye had 5 rushes for 25 yards and an interception. Tanner Shaw had 6 rushes for 36 yards. Payton Durham had 7 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Austin Wing caught 3 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Lance Blount caught 1 pass for 24 yards. Nick Carrizales caught 1 pass for 10 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagle defense again looked outstanding forcing a fumble and interception. Micah Owen and Justin Ovalle also had sacks. Gateway had averaged 24 points scoring before the game and the Eagles held them to 6 points.
Speaking with coach Dalton after the game he said, “We needed that one. We have had some adversity, some injuries. We are just now getting healthy and figuring out what we can and can’t do. When you only start 4 juniors and seniors on the offense and defense, it takes some time to get it together. We have lost to some pretty good football teams. Everyone we have lost to is going to have a winning record, everyone we have beaten is going to have a losing record. We have got to learn how to beat the good ones”
The Eagles move on to host Rice next week for Homecoming while Gateway travels to Edgewood.
