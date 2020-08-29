MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles showed flashes potential but struggled in their season opener against the Groesbeck Goats in a 53-6 loss at Asby Field in Mildred. The Goats had an outstanding came and seemed like they could not miss.
The Goats opened the game with an 11-play drive that was capped by a 15-yard pass from Allen Lewis to Zach Ellison. The Eagles were unable to answer as they were stuffed by the Goat defense on fourth and one on their first drive. Groesbeck quickly responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Brendan Morrow.
The subsequent Eagle drive started quickly with a 12-yard run by Bishop Harris followed by a 13-yard pass from Harris to Sammy Bustos, but the Eagles were forced to punt after a couple incomplete passes. After the Bustos punt, the Goats started at their 33, driving the ball to the Eagle 17-yard line, where Eagle defensive lineman, Tyrone Williams, sacked Lewis on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.
The Eagles were unable to answer and were forced to punt again. This time the Goats were able to break through the Eagle defense on a 6-yard touchdown run by Lewis. The Eagles were again forced to punt. The Goats answered with a five-play, 44 yard drive capped by a 14-yard run by Ma’Quay Smith. The Eagles were again unable to answer before the half and were forced to punt in the waning seconds, and went to halftime down 26-0.
The third quarter started promising for Mildred with the Eagles driving into Groesbeck territory but they were again forced to punt. The Goats responded with a nine-play, 77-yard drive that was capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Morrow.
The subsequent Eagle drive looked promising before a Goat defender stripped the ball, giving the ball back to the Goats. The Goats again drove the field finishing with a 15-yard touchdown run by John Reed.
The next drive for Mildred saw the Eagles drive the length of the field with Daniel Ayers finding the end zone on a 5-yard run. Cody Hayes ran the ball well on the drive rushing for 21 yards and Ayers found Bustos on the sideline for a 12-yard reception.
The Eagle defense was unable to hold the Goats who scored on their final drive on a 5-yard run by John Reed.
The Eagles showed flashes of what they can be. They appeared to intercept the ball twice but officials ruled that they dropped the ball. They also forced multiple sacks.
Harris finished the night with 68 yards rushing while Ayers ended the night with 48 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.
Lewis, a sophomore, turned in an outstanding game for the Goats with 197 yards passing with four touchdowns, 79 yards rushing with a TD. Smith turned in a 99-yard performance rushing with a touchdown. Reed had 106 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
All in all, this was the opening game. The season is long and games like this can help teams grow. The Eagles expect to make the playoffs but will face some stiff competition and will have to play better to reach their potential and goals.
The Eagles host Cayuga next week while Groesbeck travels to Rice who beat the Goats handily last year in the 2019 season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.