BETHEL -- The Mildred Eagles forced four fumbles and picked off two interceptions on their way to a 14-0 victory over the Cayuga Wildcats on Thursday night.
The Eagles dominated on the defensive side of the ball from start to finish. On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles struggled for most of the night with penalties killing drives.
The Eagles opened with the ball and came out firing, driving the length of the field on nine plays before scoring. Jake Callahan completed three passes on the drive including one for 20 yards to Cody Hayes. Hayes was forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line setting up a go-ahead touchdown run by Jake Callahan.
This would be the last scoring drive until the second to last Mildred drive in the fourth quarter.
On Cayuga’s opening drive Jacoby Brown started with a 6-yard run before Chase Hearell connected with Tristan Wilson for a 35-yard gain into Mildred territory. On the following play, however, an Eagle defender knocked the ball loose from Hearell with Hayes recovering, giving the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagles were forced to punt on their next drive giving the ball back to Cayuga. The Wildcats started with the ball on their 48-yard line driving all the way to the Mildred 5-yard line before the Eagle defense stiffened. The Eagles stood up and slammed the door on Cayuga with tremendous defensive stand, pushing the Wildcats backward and took over on downs when Justin Ovalle sacked Jacorie Bradley on fourth-and-goal at the 13-yard-line.
The Eagles were again unable to capitalize, and turned the ball back over on downs on a fourth-and-six when Travis Robinson broke through the Eagle offensive line and sacked Callahan.
The Wildcats started with the ball at the Eagle 19-yard line. Two plays later Ashton Moore intercepted a Bradley pass in the end-zone, returning it 38 yards to give the Eagles back the ball with good field position.
The Eagles had a promising start on their next drive with Hayes rushing 54 yards to the Wildcat 14-yard line, but penalties and negative plays pushed the Eagles back and the Eagle turned the ball over on downs.
The Eagle defense clamped down forcing a three and out and the resulting punt gave the Eagles the ball back at their 25-yard line.
The Eagles again drove into Wildcat territory but were forced to turn the ball over on downs giving the Wildcats back the ball in the waning seconds of the half. The Wildcats attempted a pass with Hayes coming away with the interception ending the half.
The third quarter began much like the second quarter ended with the Eagles playing shutdown defense. On the Wildcats opening drive, the Eagles forced a fumble with Justin Ovalle recovering, giving the Eagles the ball. The Eagles were again unable to move the ball and were forced to punt the ball away.
The punt pushed the Wildcats back to starting with the ball on their 9-yard line. The Wildcats pushed the ball out to the 25-yard line where the Eagles forced another fumble with Ethan Frye jumping on the ball.
With a penalty after the fumble recovery, the Eagles started at the Wildcat 40, but with penalties, the Eagles were unable to move the ball and were forced to punt the ball away again.
The Wildcats took over at their 13-yard line and were able to drive out to their 33 before the Eagles clamped down forcing the Wildcats to punt. The Eagles took the ball back over on their 28.
Frye took over as quarterback on the drive and the Eagles rushed down the field with Frye carrying the ball for runs of 12 yards and 4 yards before scoring on the 25 yard run. Michael Middleton also had carries of 5- and 20 yards on the drive.
Cayuga did not go down without a fight, driving deep into Eagle territory when Ovalle sacked Kristian Roberts forcing a fumble with Nick Carrizales recovering and sealing the Eagle victory.
The Eagle defense played an outstanding game forcing six turnovers. The Wildcats were rarely able to get into Eagle territory and when they did, the Eagles tightened down, keeping them out of the end zone.
The Eagles had 21 penalties for 125 yards which killed drives and put the Eagles into bad positions. Luckily, those mental mistakes on offense are things that can be corrected. The Eagles are playing several new players and freshmen and are still searching for their identity.,
Speaking with Mildred coach Duke Dalton after the game, he said, “Thank goodness our defense came out to play because our offense sure didn’t. We are playing those freshmen and they have a lot of learning to do, but they will be fine.
"We are trying to find our identity and learn who we are. We were really happy with Ethan Frye. He came in and gave us a spark. He has great energy. And give credit to Cayuga. They played a great game. They play us hard every time. It’s a good rivalry game, but we have a lot of getting better to do.”
Callahan paced the Eagles through the air completing 10 passes for 110 yards and he had 12 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Hayes caught four passes for 58 yards and he also ran for 81 rushing yards on five carries. He had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
Jordan Jones caught four passes for 41 yards. Frye had seven rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Michael Middleton had three rushes for 27 yards. Ovalle had two sacks and a fumble recovery on defense.
The Eagles (1-1) move on to host Kerens (1-1) next Friday while Cayuga travels to Grapeland. The Eagles beat Kerens 8-7 last year in Kerens.
