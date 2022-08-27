MILDRED -- With 14 seconds left in a back and forth game with neither side giving in and the Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions facing fourth and two on Mildred's 18-yard line, Lion quarterback Eddrick Jordan’s pass was knocked from the hands of Christopher Stroop giving the Mildred Eagles a come-from-behind 34-30 victory in the opening ballgame of the season.
The game was outstanding with both teams fighting until the final buzzer. Ethan Frye was a workhorse for the Eagles having a great game on the offensive side of the ball while his little brother Ashton, starting his first game on varsity, came up with big play after big play from his safety position. The Mildred defense struggled early giving up some big plays but clamped down in the second half.
The Eagles opened the game receiving the ball and looked good as they marched 75 yards on a 12-play drive capped by an Ethan Frye four-yard touchdown. The Lions answered back with a quick drive of their own, scoring on a 27-yard pass from Jordan to Brandon Clark.
The Lions forced the Eagles to punt on their subsequent drive, but the Eagles then stripped Lions running back Brayden Fucuals with Michael York recovering for the Eagles. The Eagles then fumbled the ball on the Lion' 25-yard line. The Lions capitalized on the Eagle error scoring on their first play from scrimmage on a 75-yard pass and catch from Jordan to Fucuals. The Lions forced another Eagle punt.
The Lions then drove into Eagle territory before the Eagles forced a fumble with Braylon Vanibuls recovering. The Eagles scored three plays later when Jake Callahan found Payton Durham splitting the safeties. Durham raced 37 yards for the touchdown.
The Lions answered on their first play from scrimmage when Jordan hit Fucuals for a 58-yard touchdown. The Eagles answered back in resounding fashion driving the length of the field in 11 plays with Callahan scoring on a 3-yard run.
The Eagle defense came out to play in the second half forcing the Lions to turn the ball over on downs on their first three drives in the third quarter. The Eagles scored on their second drive of the quarter when Ashton Frye bulled his way through, scoring on an 8-yard run.
The Eagles quickly got the ball back after forcing the Lions to turn the ball over on downs. This time, Lion linebacker Kenneth Reyes intercepted a Callahan pass setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by Christopher Stoops.
The fourth quarter opened with both teams turning the ball over on downs before the Eagles set off on an eight-play drive finished off with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ethan Frye giving the Eagles a 34-30 lead with a couple of minutes left in the game. The Lions pushed their way back driving into Eagle territory setting up the final.
On third down and 14 from the Eagle 30, Jordan found Fucuals for a 12-yard gain. It appeared he had an opportunity to score before an Eagle defender stopped him cold. With 14 seconds left on the Eagle 18, the pass from Jordan fell incomplete handing the Eagles the victory.
The game was outstanding. Both teams had opportunities to give in, but they kept getting off the mat and made plays.
Speaking with Mildred coach Jeff Callahan after the game, he said, “That was unbelievable. We did a lot of good things and things we have to get better at. Like I told the kids, it is week one. We are not going to be exact. We want to improve and be exact when district play begins.”
When asked about the Eagle's resiliency, he said, “I think we have a great thing going on. The kids' attitudes are great. They have bought in. We had kids out sick this week, but they kept coming back.
"Ethan Frye was a workhorse. He was outstanding toting the rock all night while his brother Ashton was heads up on defense. The defense played well in the second half. They got behind us some in the secondary early, but everything we messed up on is coachable and wasn’t due to effort or want to. The kids wanted to win and it’s a credit to them.”
Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 222 yards rushing on 39 carries and 2 touchdowns. Jake Callahan rushed the ball for 50 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Tanner Shaw rushed twice for 16 yards. Gabe Irvine rushed for 17 yards on six carries. Ashton Frye rushed for 21 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Payton Durham rushed twice for 18 yards. Ian Stewart ran for four yards on a carry.
Jake Callahan completed 10 passes in 17 attempts for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Austin Wing caught two passes for six yards, scoring four points on two-point attempts. Ashton Frye caught two passes for 19 yards. Payton Durham caught one pass for 37 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Frye caught two passes for 20 yards. Ashton Moore caught two passes for 10 yards.
The Eagles host the Cayuga Wildcats next week. The Wildcats defeated Cushing 32-7 in their opening matchup of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.