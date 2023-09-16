MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles scored 29 unanswered points and rode a dominating defense to beat the Price-Carlisle Indians 29-15 in Mildred Friday night.
The game was hard fought by both teams and big plays hurt the Eagles early, but the Eagles were able to wear down the Indians on both sides of the ball to earn the victory.
The defenses showed up from the opening bell. The Indians opened the game with the ball and were promptly forced to punt. The Eagles started their first drive at their 13-yard line. The Eagles were able to drive into Indian Territory before turning the ball over on down. The Indians were forced to punt again. The punt was returned 54 yards by Ashton Frye, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize as they turned the ball over on downs again.
Price opened the scoring in the second quarter, scoring first when the Eagles snapped the ball over their punter’s head and out of the back of the endzone for a safety. After the free kick, the Indians ran a hook and lateral to get Clayton Hart free. Hart raced 31 yards to the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Fernando Espinoza found David Deleon in the endzone for a three-yard touchdown pass.
The Indians got the ball right back after the Eagles were forced to punt. Espinoza hit Hart who broke a tackle then raced 83 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Indians a 15-0 lead. It would be the last points the Indians would score.
The Eagles would find success on their next drive when an Indian defender tipped a long pass into the hands of Frye, who would score on the 55-yard touchdown pass from Austin Wing. The extra point failed with a bad snap. The Eagles forced a quick punt by the Indians. The Eagle drive would start at their nine-yard line. The Eagles found success throwing the ball including hitting a screen from Wing to Gabe Irvine who picked up 47 yards into the Indian Red Zone. The Indian defense would clamp down forcing the Eagles to hit a 38-yard field goal to close the score to 15-9 in the waning seconds of the half.
The teams traded punts to open the half. On the Eagles' second drive, Wing hit Ashton Moore in the flat. Moore broke multiple tackles before breaking loose for a 47-yard touchdown. The Indians next drive started promising as the Indians drove into Eagle territory. Marc Pineda sacked Espinoza on third down forcing a long field goal attempt that sailed wide.
After the kickoff, the Eagles started at their own 24-yard line and then went backward to their 14-yard line after a holding. An 18-yard run by Frye gave the Eagles a manageable attempt on third down. Wing picked up the first down on a sneak. Wing then completed back-to-back passes, a 21-yard pass to Irvine followed by a 27-yard pass to Moore to set up an 11-yard Wing touchdown run.
The Indians opened the fourth quarter with the ball and drove deep into Eagle territory on a twelve play drive. A Barron Tatum sack on third down forced a fourth down and 15 yards to go when a bad snap sailed by the Indian quarterback who dove on the ball, but the ball turned over on downs back to the Eagles.
The Eagles immediately responded when Wing found a seam on a quarterback run and raced 51 yards for the touchdown.
Indians’ quarterback was under pressure for most of the second half and Matt Tamez and Tatum combined for another sack on second down before Wing intercepted an Indian pass to give the ball back to the Eagles who were able to run out the clock.
The Eagle defense was dominant outside of a few plays. Give the Indians credit. They played hard and held the Eagle power running game. The Eagles found more success through the air. The Eagles outgained the Indians 420 yards to 223 yards. The Eagles allowed the Indians only 69 total yards of offense in the second half.
Austin Wing led the Eagles, completing 13 of 22 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing the ball 13 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception. Irvine rushed 17 times for 48 yards while catching three passes for 75 yards. Frye rushed two times for 18 yards and caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Payton Durham caught two passes for 20 yards. Ashton Moore was the Eagles’ leading receiver with six passes caught for 112 yards and a touchdown. Justin Ovalle ran the ball once for six yards.
Speaking with Mildred Coach Jeff Callahan after the game on the win, he said, “It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day, it was a win. We spoke all week about responding. How would we respond to a one-point loss to a good Kerens team? That is what we focused on, what would our response be? We had another good team coming in (Price-Carlisle). Would we fold or answer the bell? I feel like we answered the bell.”
“They (Price-Carlisle) have a good group returning from a team that went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year. All I know is that our kids don’t have any quit in them. We are realizing we have a great group of high-character kids right now that want to be great in everything they do and they don’t have any quit in them.”
This was the final week in non-district play for the Eagles who finished non-district play with a 3-1 record. The Eagles will have a week off along with most of their district before starting district play when they host Trinity Leadership on Sept. 29.
The Eagles feel good where they are going into district play. They have one of the best defenses in the district and an offense that can score in multiple ways. The coaching staff has the kids ready. They just have to go out and play how they can.
