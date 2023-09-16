Daily Sun File Photo/Paul Borsellino

Mildred's Austin Wing zigs and zags for a big gain in an earlier game. Wing led Mildred's 29-0 run Friday that lifted the Eagles past Price-Carlisle 29-15.

Wing completed 13 of 22 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing the ball 13 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception.