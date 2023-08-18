MILDRED -- Control the things you can control. Do not worry about the things you cannot.
What can you control? Attitude and effort. This is a good life lesson and is the mantra that Mildred Coach Jeff Callahan has been drilling into the Mildred Eagles -- and the Eagles have responded throughout this preseason.
On Thursday night, the Eagles hosted the Venus Bulldogs and the Edgewood Bulldogs in a three-way scrimmage in the 109-degree heat. Edgewood should have a good team again this year and is expected to make the playoffs in their district and theoretically, could face Mildred in the playoffs. Venus is a small 4A school and has more students than Mildred and Edgewood combined.
The Eagles came out firing behind the running of Gabe Irvine who picked up 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage, then after an incomplete pass, scored on a 45-yard run.
The Eagles had their lone turnover, an interception on the second drive, but responded on their third drive, marching the length of the field and then score when Austin Wing found Peyton Durham behind the Venus secondary for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
On the fourth offensive series, after a 14-yard pass from Caleb Hallmark to Ashton Moore, Irvine would find a big opening in the middle of the Edgewood defense and race 53 yards before being tackled at the Edgewood nine-yard line and Irvine punched the ball in for his second touchdown three plays later.
On the fifth offensive series, Wing would hit tight end Brennon Moore for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Overall, the offense looked good, scoring on four of the five offensive drives. The offense moved the ball well with both quarterbacks, Hallmark and Wing, under center. The Eagle rushing attack looked good with Irvine as a big, bruising running back while the Eagles have plenty of athletes to play off of him.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles looked stout, allowing one score in the five drives. On the first Mildred defensive drive against Edgewood, Edgewood drove most of the field before the Eagles came up with a big stop on fourth and five to give the ball to Mildred.
On the second drive, against Venus, the Eagles stripped the ball from the Bulldog running back to be picked up by Matt Tamez.
The Eagles forced a three-and-out by Edgewood on the third defensive drive and a three-and-out by Venus on the fourth offensive drive.
Edgewood finally scored against the Eagles on the fifth defensive drive when a wide receiver caught a pass on the opening play of the drive behind the Mildred secondary, then outraced the Eagle secondary for a 70-yard touchdown.
The Eagle defense looked outstanding for much of the night. The defensive line was able to get pressure consistently throwing both other offenses off balance. The secondary played well, barely missing an interception while keeping the Edgewood air attack contained for much of the evening.
Speaking with Coach Callahan after the scrimmage he said, “We asked the kids to be 100% with their attitude and effort and they responded. We told them to control what they can control and if it isn’t in their control, don't worry about it and just play and they did well.
"It was a good day for us."
And a good summer of preparation for the players.
"Edgewood is going to be good. I love how the defense is flying around," Callahan said. "Coach Garrett is doing a great job with the defense and Coach Perkins has the offense clicking already. The kids accepted the new offense and are taking to it.”
Speaking on Gabe Irvine, Coach Callahan said, “He is just a football player. It doesn’t matter if he is playing linebacker or running back or kicking extra points. It doesn’t matter what he is doing, he is giving it his all.”
Speaking on the quarterback situation through both scrimmages, Callahan said: “We have Hallmark in there. He is green but is getting his work in and improving every day. Wing looks like a seasoned veteran despite not having many snaps at quarterback. He is a savvy senior. It is a good battle, a good competition for both of them and we will see. We will have it all sorted out by the time district gets here."
This was the final scrimmage for the Eagles who travel to face Dallas Life Oak Cliff Thursday to open the season.
