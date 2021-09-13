There is an old adage in football, “Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.”
Last year, the Mildred Eagles struggled to make stops, especially in big games. So far this season, the Eagle defense is aggressive and opportunistic and is quietly becoming a force to be reckoned with.
It was the Eagle defense that brought home a 20-7 win against Kerens, which scored its only points on a punt return.
At the beginning of the season, coach Duke Dalton pointed out one key to the season would be how the defense plays. We are now three weeks into the season and the defensive improvement has been palpable.
The Eagle defense started on a rough note being torched by a very good Groesbeck club, but since that drubbing, the Eagle defense has pitched a shutout in the last two games while forcing eight turnovers. The defense has in some ways saved the Eagles the last two weeks. The offense has not quite come along as the Eagle coaches were expecting scoring only 14 points against Cayuga and 20 against Kerens, but the defense is buying the offense time to work out the kinks.
It all starts with new defensive coordinator, Jeff Callahan, the father of Eagle quarterback Jake Callahan.
Callahan, who was at Teague last season, was hired during the offseason and has made an impact on the program. He has the Eagles flying to the ball.
Starting up front, the Eagles are in a good situation where they can rotate their big men. They are able to rotate in Skylar Hill and Braylon Vanibles with Mason Thompson, Micah Owens, Michael York, and others. Freshman Justin Ovalle has been a force so far from the defensive end spot along with senior linebackers, Andrew Smith and Jordyn Jones.
Freshman Ashton Moore has two interceptions so far from the cornerback and Cody Hayes and Austin Wing are stout in the secondary.
After the game Friday night, Dalton talked about the defense, “Defensively, we came out and played. Coach Callahan has these guys playing hard, playing fast. I couldn’t be happier with those guys. Coach Callahan has come in and changed the mindset of those guys.”
The Eagles will face a bigger challenge this week against a good Italy team that is coming off a 45-14 thrashing of Rice. Coach Callahan will have the defense ready and if they can play to form, they will give the Eagles a chance.
