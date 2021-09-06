“I know who I am and who I may be, if I choose.” – Miguel de Cervantes
MILDRED -- When speaking with Mildred football coach Duke Dalton after the 14-0 victory over the Cayuga Wildcats, Dalton discussed how the Eagles are a team still searching for their identity.
Who are the 2021 Mildred Eagles?
Are they talented? Are they tough mentally, physically, and emotionally? Offensively, are they the team that used a balanced attack to march down the field against the Wildcats on their first drive Thursday or are they the team that utilized their rushing attack to run right at the Cayuga defense to score on their last drive, or are they the team that sputtered and floundered under the weight of penalties and negative plays?
Defensively, are they the team that was shredded by Groesbeck or the team that absolutely dominated Cayuga? Or are they somewhere in between?
Finding an identity for a team is like everything in life; it takes time.
In life, we are who our parents tell us we are as children. As teenagers, we grasp for our identity trying different things in the search of figuring out who we are. As we reach our later teens and early twenties, we think we know who we are only to find out that we have no idea. Only later do we find that we are who we are, shaped by time, our choices, and the events that happen to us and around us.
For teams, it takes time, choices, and circumstances to determine who they are and what they have the possibility to be. The coaches may try to instill a culture, an identity, but ultimately it is up to the players to grasp and make their own.
The Eagles have many new players, young players. It is going to take them some time to determine who they are. Non-district play is the portion of the season to do that.
Coach Dalton and the rest of the Mildred coaches will have the players prepared for games, but ultimately it is up to the players to define who they are and what they have in them to be. Team leaders and seniors Cody Hayes, Jake Callahan, Andrew Smith, Skyler Hill, and Breylon Vanibles have a ton of say in that process.
Time will tell. They are a dangerous, talented team that should not be taken lightly, but only if they can find that talent and make it realized.
