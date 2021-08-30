MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles fell to a very good Groesbeck Goats team 57-14 Friday night. What the scoreboard does not tell you is how the Eagles kept fighting through the game and looked better and better as the game went on.
The scoreboard does not tell how this was the first game many of these young men had played together. When Groesbeck went up early, the Eagles could have given up, but they kept fighting. The Eagles had multiple drives that started well before an untimely penalty, or a negative play ended up killing the drive. These are things that can be corrected and will before district play.
The Eagles have a bevy of new faces. It will take some time to work out the kinks, but the Eagles have talent and will look better as the season continues.
Looking at the offensive line, the Eagles are as big as anyone they will face all season. Breylon Vanibles, Skyler Hill, Hayden Thomas, Mason Thompson, and Marc Pineda with Michael York and Kolten Chapman rotating in, average 6’1” and 260 pounds. During the scrimmage against Ferris and the game against Groesbeck, the front line was just as big as what the larger schools could put forward.
The Eagles were rotating the players around trying to find what worked best, but this line would be the largest from tackle to tackle the Eagles have had in years and has the potential to be a bedrock for the team.
During the Groesbeck game, it was easy to see new faces making plays. Freshmen Tanner Shaw, Justin Ovalle, and Mason Thompson were all starters and were making impacts. Andrew Smith made a ton of plays from the linebacker position, not to mention Jake Callahan directing the team from quarterback.
Those new faces were contrasted well with the names we know from last year like Austin Wing and Cody Hayes who had a great game with 9 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown that was Sportcenter worthy. Ethan Frye ran hard as well and was solid for the Eagles.
The Eagles are talented and have a bright future ahead of them. Coach Dalton has plenty to build from before the Cayuga game this Thursday.
Groesbeck plays Rice this next week then Palmer, both of whom the Eagles play later in the season.
The future is yet unwritten. We do not know how this season will unfold. It started on a sour note, but the Eagles have all the tools in place to turn it sweet. It will take time and hard work and Coach Dalton will have them ready.
