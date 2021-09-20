The Mildred Eagles have had a recent history of outstanding athletes that other teams must respect and can carry their team. From Nik Shimonek to Wesley Huitt to Bishop Harris, each has made their presence felt by opposing teams.
Junior running back, Ethan Frye may not have the gaudy numbers the others put up, but he is quickly growing up before our eyes and making his own mark.
Frye earned the starting running back spot for the Eagles at the beginning of the season after being called up to varsity at the end of last season as a sophomore. So far, Frye is averaging 104 yards rushing per game which has increased to 156 yards average in the last two games.
Against Italy, Frye rushed for 159 yards on 24 carries while throwing for 32 yards on three completions and scored the lone Eagle touchdown against Italy.
Frye seemed to grow as the game against Italy went on whether it was gashing the Italy defense for a long run or fighting to get back to the line of scrimmage after being hit in the backfield. Frye was called on to take over at quarterback after Callahan was banged up. One of the most impressive things watching this young player was seeing him on the sidelines, cheering on his defense, encouraging his offensive line, working with the other players on protection. He carried his team, making them better as the game went on.
Leaders are not born; they are forged through trials. When going through difficult patches and games, leaders emerge as ones who can make those around them better. The Eagles may not have had the start to the season they envisioned, but they may have found a leader who can make them a better team moving into district play.
