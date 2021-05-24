Mildred's 7-on-7 football team made history by becoming the first team from Mildred to qualify for the state tournament.
The Eagles, who are coached by Rueben Frye, earned the trip to the state tournament in College Station by winning the 7-on-7 qualifying tournament in Hamilton.
They won three games in a row, defeating Hamilton 13-6 and Hico 26-12 to advance to the title game, where they beat Rogers 12-6 to win the title.
Sophomore quarterback Jake Callahan led the way along with Cody Hayes, who was an all-district receiver as a junior last fall.
Mildred had a long list of offensive standouts as juniors Jordan Jones and Micah Owen had big performances along with sophomore Ethan Frye and freshman Austin Wing. 
The Eagles, who allowed just four touchdowns in their three victories, were led on defense by freshmen Payton Durham and Zane Duran, who both had interceptions.
Juniors Nick Carrizales and Andrew Smith, sophomores Michael York and Jaden Rounsavall and freshmen Brayden Robinson and Gabe Irvine all stepped up and had big games on defense.
The Eagles also brought the program's top eighth graders to the qualifying tournament, and they were a big part of the success at Hamilton.
Tanner Shaw had six receptions, Ashton Moore had three interceptions and Ashton Frye had an interception. Other eighth graders who played well were Sam Harper, Brennan Moore and Justin Ovalle.
"Jake Callahan, Cody Hayes, Jordon Jones and Austin Wing all had great tournaments," said Mildred football coach and AD Duke Dalton, who watched the tournament but did not coach the Eagles. The 7-on-7 rules prohibit high school coaches from coaching in the summer tournaments.
"We brought 20 kids to the tournament and played well. We've done a good job in the weight room," Dalton said. "We're getting stronger and we're getting tougher. I had several coaches come up to me and tell me how good our players looked."
 
 
 

