KERENS -- The coach Ted Patton Era has officially begun for the Kerens Bobcats with a 19-7 victory over the Meridian Yellow Jackets.
Coach Patton was excited before the start of the game and the Kerens boys were hyped and ready for the challenge of the new season on a smoldering hot night of Friday Night Lights in Kerens, Texas.
"We are ready to get this season started. These kids have worked very hard and are ready to roll," coach Patton said prior to the game.
The game was a defensive battle from the start with the stingy Bobcats defense giving up a total of just 82 yards all night. The Bobcat D produced five sacks and forced five turnovers, including a pick-6 by senior linebacker Jason Burleson on a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to score the first touchdown for the 2020 Bobcats at 5:43 of the first quarter.
Burleson had a monster night on defense with 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions -- and of course, a touchdown.
On offense, the Bobcats had an efficient night from newcomer quarterback Brayden May, who completed 11-of-17 passes for 81 yards while adding 16 rushing yards on three carries.
The offensive line opened up lanes for senior running back Josh Brown, who rushed for 71 yards on 22 carries. Junior Damarya Baxterr added 59 yards on the ground on nine carries, including a 16-yard TD run with 7:21 left in the third quarter to finish off the scoring for the Bobcats.
Sophomore Ben Brooks scored the other touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:04 left in the first quarter to extend the Bobcat lead to 13-0.
The Yellow Jackets showed some grit on defense, making the Bobcats earn every yard throughout the night. The lone Yellow Jacket score came at the end of the first half with a 1-yard quarterback sweep with 0:00 on the clock.
The Bobcats came into the season with a new coach, coming off a 1-9 performance last season when Kerens fielded one of the youngest teams in Texas.
But now under new leadership and some veteran upper classmen the future of the Bobcats is looking very bright. The Bobcats will play at GC rival Blooming Grove next week against a Lions team that came back and defeated Eustace 17-14 on the road on opening night.
With this opening-season victory these Bobcats will be poised to surprise some teams this season.
Stay tuned ...
