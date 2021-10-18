There's three weeks left in the regular season, and all of a sudden they're the new look Tigers -- by necessity rather than by design.
That's where Hal Wasson's Corsicana Tigers are as they hurry up to get ready to face North Forney in their shortest week of the season.
They play the Falcons in Forney at 7 p.m. on Thursday with an ever-changing offense that took a big hit two weeks ago when quarterback Adrian Baston suffered a season-ending injury and the team's best tailback, Anthony Young, also suffered an injury in Greenville, where Wasson's kids found a way to win 20-14.
Enter freshman quarterback Ja'Marion Lewis, who stepped into the harsh Friday Night Lights against Sulphur Springs and came out shining, putting on a remarkable performance, completing 18-of-28 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win the Tigers had to have.
They got it, and now they need more.
It's been that kind of season, a rebirth from last year when injuries ravaged the team and the limped out with a 4-6 record. The 2021 Tigers won their fifth game (5-2) Friday with three games left, and all three are huge showdowns.
Yes, they can reach the playoffs from here, even after an 0-2 start in the District 8-5A race -- a rare race, where after four games the standings are a perfect spilt. Three teams -- Ennis, Royse City and Forney -- are all 4-0, and three teams -- North Forney, Sulphur Springs and Greenville -- are 0-4. The Tigers and a surprising Crandall team are both 2-2.
If the Tigers can knock off North Forney Thursday they will have an extra day to prepare for a showdown against Crandall at home on Oct. 29.
If they win those two games they will all but clinch a playoff spot -- but after a season that has had so many unforeseen hurdles no one on this team is going to look ahead. It's all about the play in front of them.
That's how they won last Friday, storming back five times, erasing 14-7, 21-14, 28-21, 35-28 and 38-35 leads to nail down an amazing game and win in overtime for the first time since they won five overtime games in 2016. They are the only high school team in the nation to win five games in OT in one season.
Now they just want to win against North Forney (1-6 and 0-4) any way they can. The hope is everyone, including Dontay Thomas, an invaluable player who plays tailback, quarterback and stars in the secondary, is healthy. He left the game last week with an injury. Of course, the return of Young would be huge -- but in his absence KJ Armstrong, who gained every foot of yardage in overtime with two clutch runs of 12 and 13 yards to win the game, had his best night of the season. He finished with 85 yards on 19 carries, and scored two touchdowns.
Da Da Daniels had a breakout game, rushing for 35 yards and making 11 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs, including a left-handed, one-handed highlight tape catch in the end zone.
Talk about clutch: Conner Means and Lewis came up with the play of the night when Means, who had scored on a 50-yard bomb from Lewis earlier to catch the Wildcats at 21-21, scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run play that helped knot the score at 35 with 1:03 left in the game and completed the Tigers' second 99 1/2 yard drive of the night.
Armstrong saved the drive when on fourth-and-three at the Tiger 8-yard line, he busted free for a first down at the 20.
"I've done this for a long time," Wasson said. "And I've been around a lot of great wins -- more than I deserve -- and a lot of great comebacks. But I've never started a freshman quarterback in a varsity game and I've never had two 99 1/2 yard drives in a game. That's almost impossible."
Everyone was spent after the emotional ride.
"We had a freshman quarterback tonight who completed 18 of 28 passes for 301 yards, and we came back all night. Our (running) backs were beat up. I have so much respect for our coaches and kids who didn't waiver. It's one of the best games I've ever been a part of -- I'm exhausted, mentally, physically and emotionally."
Now they have to get back up and do it again -- on Thursday.
