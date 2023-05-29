The Golden Circle will be well represented in Saturday's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Annuel Victory Bowl football game.
Nine GC football players have been selected to play in the game, which begins at Waco ISD Stadium at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Corsicana leads the parade of GC players with three Tigers playing for the Blue Team. Wide receiver Braylyn Brandon, linebacker Jace Richardson and kicker Joe Morales are on the Blue Team roster.
Blooming Grove's Timmy Hamilton, who did it all for the Lions, is also on the blue Team along with Mildred running back Ethan Frye, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Eagles, and Kerens' two-way lineman Patrick Crabtree was selected to the Blue Team as well.
Rice's two-way running back/linebacker Luke Chapman and receiver Dalton Nizio were also named to the Blue Team, and Hubbard linebacker MJ Ryman, who averaged 100 tackles a year for the past two seasons, was chosen to play for the Red Team.
Blooming Grove's Kelton Bell, a three-sport star for the Blue Team's baseball team and six Golden Circle softball players were chosen to play for the Blue Team.
Corsicana's only senior, Jaden Smith leads the group of all-star softball players that includes the left side of Blooming Grove's infield -- Third baseman Mason Willliams and shortstop Audrey Grant.
Mildred's 18-3A Player of the Year Kasey White and Mildred's McKinna Lindsey are both on the Blue Team along with Kerens' power-hitting Madison Brumit.
Kasey Bonner, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career at Mildred, is the lone GC player on the Blue Team's Girls Basketball team.
Two GC cheerleaders were chosen for the cheerleading teams at the football game: Kailey Kinkade, an all-around athlete who starred for Corsicana's Lady Tiger track team in the hurdles, is on the Blue Cheerleaders and Hubbard's Jenna Lee Morris, one of the top athletes in the Golden Circle, winning postseason honors in multiple years in volleyball, basketball and track, where she qualified for the state meet two years in a row, was chosen for the Red Cheerleading team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.