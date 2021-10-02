MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles struggled early on both sides of the ball digging themselves into a hole they were unable to get out of as they lost to the Palmer Bulldogs 50-24 Friday night at home in a District 7-3A DII game.
The Bulldogs came out hitting on all cylinders scoring all 50 points before the Eagles scored. Prior to the first Mildred touchdown, Cutter Burrow scored on a 64-yard touchdown run for Palmer.
The Bulldogs elected to go for an onside kick with a little pooch kick over the front line of Mildred defenders. Michael Middleton caught the ball for the Eagles, found a seam, and raced 64 yards for the touchdown.
On the following Palmer drive, the Bulldogs pushed deep into Eagle territory when on a first-and-10 play from the Mildred 25, an Eagle defender punched the ball out from a Bulldog running back. Ethan Frye scooped up the loose ball, racing 70 yards for the touchdown.
The Bulldogs replied by driving again into the Eagle red zone, looking to score, but the Eagle defense stiffened and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs on the Mildred 18-yard line. The Eagles then turned it on offensively marching down the field setting up a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jake Callahan to Austin Wing.
Overall, it was a tough loss for the Eagles, but they had some positives to build from and looked much better in the second half. The Eagles scored in all three phases of the game, and despite getting torched early, Mildred's defense forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.
Frye led the Eagles’ rushing attack with 35 yards rushing on six carries. He also had a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Callahan passed for 159 yards on 15 completions with a touchdown and interception. Nick Carrizales was the Eagles' leading receiver with five receptions for 54 yards. Austin Wing caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while Cody Hayes caught four passes for 38 yards.
The Eagles (0-2 in district) travel next week to Dallas to play Dallas Gateway (0-2) while defending district champ Palmer (2-0 in district) hosts Edgewood (2-0 in district) in a showdown for first-place in 7-3A DII.
