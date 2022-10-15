PALMER -- The Mildred Eagles rallied late, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but fell short, losing 35-20 to the state-ranked Palmer Bulldogs, Friday night in Palmer.
After the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the game, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead. The Eagles pushed the Bulldogs to fourth down twice in the drive, but the Bulldogs converted a fourth and seven and scored on a fourth and goal from the eight-yard line when Eric Cisneros found Bralen Lopez in the endzone.
The Eagles drove back, moving the ball deep into Bulldog territory but were unable to convert on a fourth and one on the Bulldog nine-yard line.
The Bulldogs would push ahead in the second quarter scoring on a Cutter Burrow 36-yard touchdown run and on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Cisneros to Brandon Martinez to lead the Eagles 21-0 at the half.
The Bulldogs would push the lead further on the opening play of the third quarter when Cutter Burrow would bull his way for a 69-yard touchdown.
The Eagles scored their first touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after a 14-play, 79-yard drive, capped by a two-yard Ethan Frye touchdown. Palmer would answer right back when Cisneros hit Lopez for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles quickly marched down the field with Ethan Frye scoring again on a seven-yard touchdown run. The Eagles recovered the kickoff and then scored again on a 22-yard pass from Jake Callahan to Austin Wing on the final play of the game.
The Eagles played tough but mistakes in coverage and blocking as well as letting the Bulldogs convert on fourth down doomed the Eagles. The Bulldogs are state ranked for a reason and played a clean ballgame.
Speaking with Mildred coach Jeff Callahan after the game, he said, “we answered back but we keep kicking ourselves in the tail, too many times. We have had too many self-inflicted errors to beat good teams and (Palmer) is a dang good football team. If you are going to beat the good ones, you can’t make mistakes. We are getting there. We are getting better, but we are running out of time and need to step it up. Blooming Grove is going to be a big game next week.”
Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 191 yards on 31 carries with 2 touchdowns. Ashton Frye carried the ball 3 times for 19 yards. Jake Callahan rushed the ball 5 times for 12 yards. Tanner Shaw ran the ball 3 times for 8 yards. Gabe Irvine rand the ball 3 times for 22 yards.
Jake Callahan completed 11 of 21 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Irvine caught 3 passes for 28 yards. Austin Wing caught 6 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Frye caught 1 pass for 17 yards. Ashton Moore caught 1 pass for 9 yards.
