FROST -- Phillip Gibson can't wait.
He's already up early every day, counting players and counting his blessings. That's how Gibson feels about being the new head football coach and athletic director at Frost.
"I'm excited," said Gibson, who has been an assistant coach for 11 seasons before getting the job at Frost. He's a Central Texas product with football in his blood.
He played high school football at Groesbeck and college ball at Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sam Houston State and got his first job at Hubbard, right here in the Golden Circle, where he coached wide receivers under Russell Anderson for three years (2016--2018).
Gibson stayed in the Waco area, coaching at Midway's 6A powerhouse as an assistant for two years and then moved to Waco Connally, where he was the special teams' coordinator and receivers coach.
One fact that jumps out on his resume is that every team where he coached over that 11-year stretch made the playoffs.
That's good news at Frost, where the Polar Bears have had a two-year playoff drought. The coaching was solid and the Frost kids played hard. There were just not enough Bears.
The numbers have been down since COVID hit, and Frost struggled to put a full team on the field over the last two seasons, finishing 2020 and 2021 with fewer than 20 players both seasons while playing in the same district with multi-state champs Mart and Bremond (do you have a phone number for the UIL?).
Enter Gibson, full of energy and promise.
"I've been on teams the last 11 years, and we went to the playoffs every year," Gibson said. "I'm thankful I had the opportunity to learn from a lot of good mentors."
Gibson is also thrilled to get the chance to coach his own team, and happy to be at Frost.
"I'm 33," said Gibson who has a 6-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter. "I'm ecstatic about being here. I think it's a real good fit for me and my family.
"I think Frost has some potential," he said. "We're trying to get the numbers up. We're going to have a lot more kids out this year. Hopefully, we'll get 25 to 30 out for the team. Our main priority is getting the numbers up."
Gibson has the right idea and the right attitude as he hits the ground running and running with purpose.
The key will be the young kids.
"We've got a big freshman and sophomore group," Gibson said. "And a lot of the young kids have experience. Nine sophomores played on the varsity as freshmen last year.
"I've made some phone calls and we've got more kids this season. It's a new era. We're excited about it," he said.
Gibson has five offensive starters back, and four of them are sophomores, and he has four defensive starters back, including four who started as freshmen last year. The Frost 8 will have a lot to do with how the Polar Bears play this year, and it doesn't take a genius to realize Gibson's building a foundation for the future with this youth movement.
Two of his key players are sophomore Mario Porter, a 6-2, 240-pound defensive lineman who will also play at running back, and Cooper Curl, a 6-2, 185-pound player whose older brother Caleb Curl was an all-district and all-Golden Circle offensive lineman that led the way for a formidable running game in 2016-17.
"Cooper is the kind of player we can use all over the field, at running back, wide receiver and also on defense," Gibson said.
The new coach is pleased with his young kids already and the first day of practice is Aug. 1.
"They got plenty of playing time last year," Gibson said of his super sophs. "They got a lot of experience. We do have a few juniors and seniors and hopefully, we will get some of the kids to return to the program.
"I think they are really excited about the new season because it's a fresh start," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting the program turned around and headed in the right direction."
So are all the Frost football players and fans ...
