Here are photos from the Tigers' 14-7 victory over The Colony in the season opener taken by freelance photographer Scott Luedke.
The Colony was a 30-point favorite, but the Tigers had a huge night on defense, including a goal line stand in the final seconds of the game, and a big night from their new backfield that included sophomore tailback Dontay Thomas, who ran for 92 yards and the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter when he scored on an 18-yard run with 9:13 left in the game.
Thomas, who also started in the secondary, gained 67 of the 83 yards on the winning drive, including a 35-yard burst on the first play of the fourth and a game-saving, six-yard, no-quit, tackle-breaking surge on a fourth-and-six play at the Cougar 24 that started out like a loss in the backfield and ended at the first-down marker at the 18. He scored on the next play to lift the Tigers to a 14-7 lead.
The new Tiger backfield of four Tigers combined to run for 257 yards on 38 carries -- an average of 6.76 yards -- with Thomas (92 yards on eight carries) leading the way with a whopping 11.5 yards a pop. The team rushed for 321 yards.
Anthony Young, who scored on a 1-yard run with 10:25 left in the half to complete a 16-play 93-yard drive, gained 50 yards on eight carries (6.25 average). KJ Armstrong ran for 58 yards on nine carries (6.44) and and quarterback Adrian Baston, a sophomore making his first start, picked up 57 yards on 13 carries. Baston also had an impressive 36-yard touchdown run called back on a late flag just before halftime.
