GC Football Player of the Week

This week's Golden Circle Player of the Week is Blooming Grove's Jace Trull.

Trull, a senior and talented and versatile athlete who plays and excels in football, basketball and baseball, had never even attempted a field goal in a varsity football game -- until Friday.

But it was Trull who drilled a perfect 30-yarder through the uprights with 11 seconds left to beat Wortham 30-28 and create chaos on the field, where the BG kids leaped and shouted in a wild celebration after pulling off the upset against the unbeaten Bulldogs, who were a 30-point favorite.

Trull had a monster night, making five tackles on defense and catching eight passes for 117 yards in a game few will ever forget in the Grove.

