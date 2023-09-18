GC Football Player of the Week
This week's Golden Circle Player of the Week is Blooming Grove's Jace Trull.
Trull, a senior and talented and versatile athlete who plays and excels in football, basketball and baseball, had never even attempted a field goal in a varsity football game -- until Friday.
But it was Trull who drilled a perfect 30-yarder through the uprights with 11 seconds left to beat Wortham 30-28 and create chaos on the field, where the BG kids leaped and shouted in a wild celebration after pulling off the upset against the unbeaten Bulldogs, who were a 30-point favorite.
Trull had a monster night, making five tackles on defense and catching eight passes for 117 yards in a game few will ever forget in the Grove.
