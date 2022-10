Daily Sun File photo/Keith Speer

Hubbard quarterback Kendon Johnson, seen here avoiding a tackle against Dawson'a Micah McCall two weeks ago, is the Golden Circle Football Player of the Week.

Johnson rushed for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries (23.5 yards a carry) and threw for 56 yards in Hubbard's 37-10 victory over Meridian -- a win that puts the Jags right back in the playoff hunt in the 10-2A DII race.