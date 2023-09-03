GC Player of the Week
This week's Golden Circle Player of the Week is Kerens quarterback Lane Lynch.
Lane had an incredible night in Kerens' 27-26 win over Bremond. He completed 21-of-32 passes and threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Lynch orchestrated the Bobcats' dramatic 13-play drive that ate up almost six minutes off the clock to end the game, keeping the drive alive with a 16-yard pass to Nehemiah Massey on a fourth-and-five play.
