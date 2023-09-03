Lane Lynch

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Kerens quarterback Lane Lynch is the GC Player of the Week.

GC Player of the Week

This week's Golden Circle Player of the Week is Kerens quarterback Lane Lynch.

Lane had an incredible night in Kerens' 27-26 win over Bremond. He completed 21-of-32 passes and threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Lynch orchestrated the Bobcats' dramatic 13-play drive that ate up almost six minutes off the clock to end the game, keeping the drive alive with a 16-yard pass to Nehemiah Massey on a fourth-and-five play. 

