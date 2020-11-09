S & S Consolidated Rams vs. Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Panther Stadium-Mabank
Records: 8-3A DII S & S Consolidated 5-4 overall, 3-3 in 8-3A DII; 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 7-3, 5-1 (only loss was a forfeit).
Players to Watch: S & S Rams: QB Jake Reynolds, RB/LB Joey Baggs, WR/DB Blake Smith, OL/DL Edgar Aguilar; Blooming Grove: QB/LB Timmy Hamilton, QB/DB Kelton Bell, WR/DB Justus Revill, OL/DL Nathan Alvar ez, LB Trent Nicholson, DL Colton Nicholson..
Last Week: S & S lost to Gunter 56-0; Blooming Grove defeated Rice 51-7.
Update: The S & S Consolidated Rams come into this Bi-District contest after a 56-0 loss to 8-3A DII champion Gunter last Friday night. The Rams represent their district as the third place team after finishing 3-3 in district play.
The Lions enter the contest after a huge 51-7 win over district rival Rice last Friday night in Blooming Grove. That win earned them a second place spot in the playoffs. They will be the home team in this game at Mabank on Friday night. They enter the game on a two-game winning streak in games that saw their offense really clicking in both the rushing game and the passing game.
The Rams use a spread offense that features the passing of quarterback Reynolds. When they go to the run game it is Baggs they rely on. The Rams' leading receiver on the year is Smith.
The Lions have outscored their last two opponents, Gateway and Rice, by a combined 103 to 7 as all phases of their game have really performed well. Lion head coach Ervin Chandler has alternated Hamilton and Bell at quarterback all season long and it is a system that has worked really well.
Hamilton rushed for 112 yards last week and threw for 38 more, including a touchdown. Bell added 24 rushing yards and threw for 56 more. Bubba Beacom and Jalen Coleman do the ground work for the Lions while Revill, Jackson Hoover, and Bryson Fisher are all reliable targets in the passing game.
The Lions defense came up with three turnovers last week against Rice after coming up with four takeaways against Dallas Gateway. The Lion defense held Rice to only 12 first downs, 133 rushing yards, and 51 passing last week. This in Blooming Grove's first playoff appearance since 2015 when the Lions won the district title.
